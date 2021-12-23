TikTok surpasses Google as the most visited website on the internet





For the first time, TikTok has surpassed Facebook and Google as the most popular destinations on the Internet, according to technology companies that track online activity.

In this year’s analysis of web traffic, storage software company Cloudflare discovered that TikTok is the most visited website and the most widely used social media platform. Cloudflare’s ranking is based on the amount of web traffic your site generated in 2021.

Chinese startup ByteDance launched TikTok in 2016. The platform attracted attention a year after purchasing rival Musical.ly, and its popularity surged in the United States in 2020, with videos showing Nathan Apodaka, who lives in Idaho, drinking the ocean on a skateboard. It was noticed. Spray cranberry juice while listening to Fleetwood Mac.

According to Cloudflare, TikTok has grown steadily, but the platform hasn’t surpassed 7th place in web traffic. It changed in 2021.

“TikTok took the top spot on the day on February 17, 2021. Back in March, TikTok took the lead a few more days and May, but TikTok took the lead most of the day. Was after August 10, 2021., “Cloudflare’s João Tomé and Sofia Cardita wrote in a blog post.

Cardita and Tomé said Google took over the top websites several times in October and November, but TikTok dominated most days, including Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

According to Cloudfare, we will conclude the top 10 most visited internet sites in 2021.

2. Google 3. Facebook 4. Microsoft 5. Apple 6. Amazon 7. Netflix 8. YouTube9.Twitter10. WhatsApp

After TikTok, the top 10 most visited social media platforms of the year are:

2. Facebook 3. YouTube 4. Twitter 5. Instagram 6. Snapchat 7. Reddit8. Pinterest 9. LinkedIn10. Quora

Facebook on the Meta Platform remains the most widely used social network, with 2.9 billion monthly active users and 1.9 billion daily users as of September.

According to Cloudfare, more than a billion users sign on to scroll through TikTok each month, many of them children and teens. The platform quickly became an integral part of advancing the careers of today’s most prominent entertainers, including Lil Nas X.

“TikTok is about bringing entertainment and joy,” TikTok’s head of North American public policy, Michael Beckerman, told CBS Mornings in October. “We focus on real content, uplifting content, but like all entertainment, we want to watch it reasonably well, so we have tools, break videos, screen time management, family pairing, and other tools for parents. Make sure they have a conversation and can do the right thing for their families and teenagers. ”

TikTok, like other major social media platforms, is very popular, but it has caused controversy.

Technical executives face questions about child safety 03:04

In October, the Tennessee school district accused TikTok of a rash of vandalism in classrooms, bathrooms, and corridors. Some children were also seriously injured and even died after undergoing the “challenge” they saw on TikTok.

The TikTok representative did not respond to the request for comment.

Separately, the Trump administration banned TikTok last year because it was concerned that the app was being used by the Chinese government to collect personal data about Americans. TikTok later stated that data on Americans was stored in US soil and was not shared with Chinese authorities. President Joe Biden lifted the ban on Trump in June.

Trend news

Christopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a CBS MoneyWatch reporter covering business, consumer and financial stories, from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcy and sports businesses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tiktok-google-facebook-social-media-internet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos