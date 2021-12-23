GM, Google and others participate in withdrawal from CES over COVID-19 increase





December 23 (Reuters)-US carmaker General Motors (GM.N), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O) Google and its self-driving car technology company Waymo will stop attending the Consumer Electronics Show on Thursday Joined a company (CES) due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, we will meet in person early next month.

Mary Barra, GM’s Chief Executive Officer, was scheduled to give a keynote speech at the annual meeting on January 5. Meanwhile, the company unveiled its first electric Silverado pickup truck. Roses will still give speeches and presentations remotely, the spokesman said.read more

“With activation at CES 2022 in January, we have decided to move to an all-digital approach,” a US automaker said in a statement. “We are continuing our plans on January 5th to share important company news, including the announcement of the Chevrolet Silverado EV.”

A Google spokesperson said in a statement, “After careful consideration, we have decided to refrain from attending the CES 2022 showfloor,” and Google continues to “identify and support virtual opportunities.” Added.

Waymo said in a blog post that he would effectively attend an event in Las Vegas if possible. Traditionally, more than 180,000 people from around the world attend Las Vegas events to discuss new technologies and parties overnight with business people.

ByteDance-owned TikTok said it will hold virtual events for partners and advertisers. Also on Thursday, Intel Corp (INTC.O) said it would minimize CES staffing.

“The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is always a top priority,” says the chip maker. “The CES plan is to move to a digital-first live experience with a minimum of on-site staff.”

Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O), Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Lenovo Group (0992.HK), AT & T Inc (TN), Amazon.com Inc, and several other companies have this. Earlier, the face-to-face attendance plan was terminated. Weekly, they said they wouldn’t send employees to be vigilant about the spread of Omicron.read more

According to CES officials, the event will be held directly from January 5th to 8th with “strong safety measures” such as vaccination requirements, masking and availability of COVID-19 testing. is.

“Our mission is to convene the industry and give people who cannot participate directly the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally,” CES said in a statement. “CES2022 advances with the exhibition of key innovations for global health and safety, mobility, and problem solving.”

There have been 42 exhibitor cancellations since last Thursday, adding that it is less than 7% of the exhibitor floor and 60 more have been added.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected in Hong Kong and southern Africa last month, raising global concerns about the rapidly spreading new version of the virus. Coronavirus infections are proliferating everywhere the highly infectious Omicron spreads, causing new restrictions in many countries.

Report by Palais Dave and Ben Clayman; additional report by Elizabeth Culliford and Stephen Nellis. Edited by Mark Porter, Cynthia Osterman and Aurora Ellis

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

