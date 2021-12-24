The Bahamas shortens the test period for travelers





COVID-19: What You Need to Know About New Testing Requirements for Air Travel

The United States has updated its requirements for international air travel. From testing to pan dates, here’s what you need to know before booking a flight:

Frequently Asked Questions, USA TODAY

The Bahamas has tightened immigration requirements for travelers and is working to stabilize hospitalization rates as Omicron continues to spread around the world.

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced on Thursday that all visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must test negative for the virus within 72 hours instead of 5 days after arrival.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers under the age of 12 can use PCR or rapid antigen testing, but unvaccinated travelers over the age of 12 should only use the PCR test. You can use it.

Immigration rules will be tightened again on January 7, and the islands will only accept PCR tests. Children under the age of 2 are exempt from the test requirements.

“Countries around the world are pursuing new strategies to contain the worst effects of the virus. We need to do the same here now,” Davis said Thursday. “We want to reduce the impact on our clinics and hospitals, which unfortunately would be serious.”

Davis said in a statement that the vaccinated members of his family who traveled to the Bahamas last weekend were positive after arrival, and since then his wife and others have also been positive. However, Davis was negative on the test.

Davis warned that activities considered harmless last week were “no longer safe.”

“The last few years have been very difficult and we are ready to relax and celebrate. Unfortunately, as the virus has changed, our behavior needs to change,” says Davis.

The Prime Minister added that the situation was “fluid” and the Bahamas would continue to make adjustments “as needed.”

