Google and Amazon were able to control 80% of connected TVs in 10 years





Technology giants are applying strategies that have come to dominate smartphones to new ventures. Evan Shapiro, producer and professor of media, said:

What happened to the price of Connected TV (CTV) in the UK? Thank you.

By 2021, users will spend $ 133 billion on mobile applications. Apple and Google are the largest and third largest companies in the history of the planet, accounting for 15% to 30% of all sales made. This is a $ 30 billion toll and tax paid only to the two members of the smartphone duopoly. (That’s why Epic is currently suing Apple for non-competitive practices.) We are now at risk of exactly the same phenomenon that is happening on CTV around the world. Before explaining why, let’s take a look at this map.

(CTVOrso)

Samsung is recognized as the Goliath of CTV. Indeed, the company is by far the market leader. However, Samsung has a market share of about 15%. Traditional knowledge suggests that Roku is also a CTV giant. This is most certainly the case in the United States, where Roku accounts for 34% of all CTVs, but its presence outside the United States is less important. Roku currently owns only about 6% of the world’s CTV.

In fact, looking at the map above, the biggest block of TVs sold each year (42% of all TVs shipped, or 105 million sets) is one of the big brands you know and love. You can see that it is not a thing. Rather, they are manufactured by regional or local brands and are often protected by the trade laws of individual countries. These regional / local brands buy TV interiors from China and license the CTV operating system from various players.

If you really want to understand the CTV ecosystem, you need to go beyond the American coast and look at the whole planet. To do this, here’s another map:

(CTVOrso)

In most markets, almost everywhere on the planet, the first and second TV brands are Samsung and LG. But in many cases, the 3rd to 5th place brands are 42% of them, one of the 600 regional CTV brands that represent 105 million CTV sets annually. And this is where the tech giants play an active role.

TV manufacturing and sales are very low-margin businesses. So, from Roku to Samsung to Vizio, we’re launching our own operating system, programming channel, and advertising platform for exactly the same reason that Google went all-in to the smartphone operating system. Increasingly, CTV is a commodity business where the lowest price wins. So if a local brand can find a way to save money, or make money somewhere else, it jumps at it.

Currently, Google is paying local brands and Chinese chip makers $ 10 per set to install the Android TV OS on CTV. It may not seem like much, but if the $ 300 CTV has a margin of only $ 30, a new $ 10 dollar will increase the margin by 30% per set. In addition, local TV makers have found that the Android brand in the box helps move the unit. Remember that Android holds 70% of mobile phones around the world. This is McDonald’s OS. In addition, Android is a very agile and powerful operating system. Listing Netflix, Disney, and Amazon Prime on the CTV homepage is now playing an important role. It’s difficult to sell a TV that doesn’t have these apps pre-installed. But outside the United States, local streamers are a must. With over 10 years of experience in the global smartphone business, Android has the technology and bandwidth to include more local programming apps than any OS other than LG and Samsung.

Not many companies in the television industry can afford to make such bribe investments. This is one of the weapons that Google’s parent Alphabet brings to the battle of Screen Premacy. But it’s not really the most powerful lever. Google manages 94% of all searches in our solar system. I’m not saying that Google will do a game search to give benefits to TVs with Android OS. However, Alphabet is now sued by 15 states in the United States for launching programmatic ads in collaboration with high-tech oligarchs, formerly known as Facebook. (Enjoy reading with Google Jedi Blue.)

Elsewhere in the tech oligopoly, Amazon, the Fire TV dongle device is the fastest growing CTV platform in the United States, has just released the Fire CTV console. Oh, and in case you miss it, Amazon also owns the world’s largest e-commerce retail platform. But is there a way to use that force lever to place yourself on top of the direct competitors in the CTV space? In October 2020, Democrats of the House Judiciary Subcommittee of the Antimonopoly Act published a 450-page report. The report found that the company used sales and product data to identify and duplicate profitable products featured by third-party sellers on the platform. Freely overcome the seller’s efforts and then separate the seller from the equation.

That said, Alphabet / Google / Android and Amazon / Fire TV / dongles still dominate the global CTV OS market totaling only 12%. But, as the BBC says, this is changing very fast. I recently had the opportunity to interview CTV makers in many markets in Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East. These are members of 600 local and regional CTV brands, purchasing chips from other players and licensing the OS. In most cases, it is pre-installed on chips purchased in China. Also known as System on a Chip (SoC). The interview was aimed at understanding the direction of the global CTV market.

In each case, these different TV brands from different continents, one-sided, told the exact same story. A regional OEM in South America said, “Android has gone from 10% to 70% of the operating systems sold in the last two years,” and a regional OEM in the Middle East said that Android “from 0 of the units sold in a year.” It’s now 80%. ” .. European OEMs in the region said growth was “less than 10% to more than 50% of units sold within a year.”

The OEM asked not to give it a name. reason? See 94% of all searches.

In the United States, Google’s Chromecast has lost its Fire, TCL, and Hisense shares in the last few years. But as Roku dominates the United States and regulators are strangling, Alphabet has made a clear strategic decision to focus on the rest of the world, 42% and 600 local brands. Why? Regulators in many other countries haven’t sharpened their pencils yet to target Android. Therefore, Google sees the opportunity to make significant forays into many regions, especially South America, Eastern Europe and Asia. Android currently controls 50% of all CTV OS.

But in the UK, that’s another story. The country’s Competition and Markets Authority has already investigated the duopoly of Apple and Google smartphones for anti-competitive practices. Therefore, the BBC’s request is not a new survey, but an extension of a survey that is already prominent. The fear in the UK is that Alphabet and Amazon will scoop up 60-80% of the new CTVs that will be shipped over the next decade if the existing power is allowed to be freely transferred. These CTV operating systems will be hundreds of billions of dollars (if not trillions of dollars) of gatekeepers in advertising, subscription, and e-commerce revenue. The BBC is afraid to repeat the uncompetitive practices that Google and Amazon have used in other markets, at a disadvantage to programmers who lack their leverage.

So I think the BBC is wrong. If smartphones and search, digital advertising and e-commerce are the signs, after 10 years, if nothing changes, the new terrible TV duo could control at least 80% of CTV. Beave fired a shot to be heard all over the world. At the time of writing, it is not yet known if other publishers or programmers will participate in the battle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/google-amazon-connected-tv-control-duopoly/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos