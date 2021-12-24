Get for a month for just $ 1





If you’re still looking for a quick, fun, last-minute gift to get yourself this holiday season, you don’t have to look anymore. Digital gifts are the way to go when time is important, and if you’re an avid gamer looking for the best new releases, this is a winning deal. Today, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll have instant access to hundreds of top-notch games at surprisingly low prices.

Microsoft will provide new Game Pass subscribers with access to the $ 1 Ultimate plan for the first month, after which members will be charged a regular price of $ 14.99 per month. If you can only play on your PC, but want immediate access to your Xbox titles, you can try your PC Game Pass plan for just $ 1 for three months (and then pay $ 9.99 the following month).

Ultimate subscriptions allow players to access over 100 titles on consoles, PCs, and Android mobile devices. Ultimate members include original Xbox classics such as Psychonauts ($ 9.99) and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind ($ 14.99), as well as Xbox Series X such as Doom Eternal ($ 59.99) and Yakuza: Like a Dragon ($ 59.99). You can stream new releases optimized for you. ), You can play for free with this subscription.

New games are frequently added to Game Pass, and many Xbox Game Studios titles are added on the same day as the physical release. Ultimate subscribers have access to Xbox Live Gold for multiplayer gameplay, as well as electronic arts games that include acclaimed titles such as Mass Effect 2 ($ 19.99) and new titles such as Madden NFL 21 ($ 59.99). An EA Play membership with access to the collection is also available.

With Sony owning its own streaming subscription service, the PlayStation Plus, it’s clear that games of this style won’t go anywhere right away. Not only does Microsoft offer some of the best titles on the market for the last 20 years, but you can also try it out at 93% off. Blow your favorite gamers with this year’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

