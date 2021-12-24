Google Play Points: What are they and how to use them





With Google Play Points, you can save money and earn benefits on the Google Play Store.

Google

If you’re an Android user, it’s no wonder the selection of apps, games, books and movies on the Google Play store. Google Play Points is a free rewards program launched in 2019. Program members can earn points for the amount spent on the Google Play Store. You can then use your accumulated points to earn discount coupons, in-app items, or Google Play credits.

If you want to get more involved with games, apps and content on the Google Play Store, Play Points is an easy and risk-free way to start saving money and reward your purchases.

Here’s what you need to know:

How do Google Play Points work?

Google Play Points are divided into four tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. When you reach a new tier, you will be locked for a year. For example, Google says that if you reach the gold level between January 1st and December 31st, 2021, you will stay at that level until December 31st, 2022, even if you don’t earn points.

You can dig into Google Play points from the Play Store app.

Google

The breakdown is as follows.

bronze

0-149 points required Earn 1 point for every $ 1 spent on the Google Play store Up to 4 times more points for in-game purchases, 2 times more points for renting movies at monthly events or buying books on Google Play Acquired

Silver

Requires 150-599 points Earn 1.1 points for every $ 1 spent on the Google Play store Up to 4x for in-game purchases, 3x for renting movies at monthly events or buying books on Google Play Can be earned. You can also claim the Weekly Silver Prize individually.

gold

You need 600-2,999 points. Earn 1.2 points for every $ 1 spent on the Google Play Store. Up to 4x for in-game purchases and up to 4x for renting movies and buying books on Google Play at monthly events. You can also claim the weekly Gold Prize individually.

platinum

You need at least 3,000 points. Earn 1.4 points for every $ 1 spent on the Google Play Store. Up to 4x for in-game purchases and 5x for renting movies or buying books on Google Play at monthly events. You can also claim a separate Platinum Award each week for premium customer support.

Stay on top of the latest news, how-tos, and reviews about devices, apps, and software that use Google.

How do I sign up for Google Play Points?

First, you need to sign up for the program. This can be done on your Android device or computer.

Google Play Point Mobile Signup:

1. Tap the Google Play app. 2. Tap the profile icon in the upper right corner 3. Select PlayPoints. Four. Choose to join for free.

Google Play Point Computer Sign Up:

1. Search and open the Google Play Store in your browser.In the menu on the left[プレイポイント]Click 3.[無料で参加]Click.

After following the instructions on one of your devices, you’ll need to add a payment method if you haven’t already done so.

Now Playing: Watch This: The Pixel 6 Pro is the best Android phone you can get right …

8:09

How do I earn play points?

Take a look at some of the offers you might see on the Google Playpoints program.

Screenshot by Google / CNET

Earning Play Points is very easy. Earn Play Points from app and game purchases and in-app purchases. You can also buy and earn books, movies, TV shows (or individual episodes) on Google Play or the Google Play Movies app. Earn points by purchasing games from Stadia’s Android app or signing up for Google One from Android.

If you’re signed up, you’ll need to see how many Play Points you’ve earned for that purchase each time you check out on the Play Store.

Main[プレイポイント]On the page, in the upper right corner[設定]Tap the dot,[ポイント履歴]You can tap to see which apps earned points and where you used them.

How do I use Google Play Points?

Of the store[プレイポイント]In the section you should be able to see how many points you have earned near the top of the screen and your current tier.[プレイポイント]Not only can you tap the section to earn and use points, but you can also redeem your benefits.

[獲得]The menu shows a list of games and apps where you can redeem points for in-app purchases, as well as more general opportunities to earn more points (you can earn by making two purchases of $ 9 or more). Masu) For example, you will get 300 points).

[使用]Tap to see a variety of games and apps that offer special in-game rewards or credits in exchange for playpoints. You can also choose the more common Google Play credits of $ 1, $ 2, $ 5, or $ 10. For example, a $ 1 Google Play credit costs 100 Play points, which are deducted from your balance. The advantage is that you can replenish your balance by purchasing from the Google Play store.

You can use your Play Points to purchase Play Store credits.

Screenshot by Google / CNET

For example, if you select Credits, you can apply credits to the following apps, games, books, movies, or TV shows that you want to buy. Credits will expire after one year. You also have the option to donate to nonprofits such as the Center for Disaster Philanthropy and Child’s Play.

Finally,[特典]You can receive weekly prizes on the tab. If a prize is available, you can tap it to claim it, see the expiration date of the prize, and see when the next prize will be available. For example, when I opened the Weekly Prize, it contained 6 playpoints.

Will my playpoints expire?

According to the Google Play Points Terms of Service document, accumulated unused Play Points will expire 12 months after the date of the latest point activity. If you unsubscribe from the program or lose your membership, your points will also expire.

For more information, see the list of top Google Play apps and games in 2021 and why you want to buy a Google Pixel smartphone.

Now Playing: Watch This: First Impressions of the New Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

9:02

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/google-play-points-what-they-are-and-how-to-use-them/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos