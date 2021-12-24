Monadnock Ledger-Transscript-Almost all vaccinated Granite Staters plan to boost distrust of unvaccinated citations to public information, the study said.





Published: December 23, 2021

Date of change: December 23, 2021 14:16:21

According to a recent poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, about two-thirds of vaccinated granite staters are boosted.

Almost all vaccinated people will or have already received booster shots, according to a Granite State survey sent to a randomized group of New Hampshire residents in December.

Boosters are more important than ever as Omicron variants spread throughout the country, health officials say. Only a handful of cases of Omicron have been detected in New Hampshire, but national health officials say the variant is spreading rapidly across the country.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said this week that Omicron accounts for almost three-quarters of COVID-19 cases in the country.

State epidemiologist Ben Chan said last week, the next few weeks will be stressful, increasing the risk of infection and increasing the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

Researchers have found that existing vaccines may be slightly less effective against new variants, but booster shots help supplement virus protection.

Still, a significant group of Granite Staters have not been vaccinated at all. The state does not distinguish between booster shots and first dose shots, so it is difficult to pinpoint the official vaccination rate. However, the state estimates that about 40% of the population, which has more than 500,000 inhabitants, is not vaccinated.

The majority of unvaccinated survey respondents said they did not want the vaccine because they did not think it would prevent them from getting sick.

Several peer-reviewed studies have found that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Respondents also noted the lack of confidence in the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture the vaccine and the fear of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated respondents also said that the epidemic of Omicron variants did not increase the likelihood of considering vaccination for themselves or their children.

Polls have found that Granite Staters are generally pessimistic about the future of the pandemic. About one-third of respondents said they expect their pandemic condition to be much worse in a month. Less than 10% of respondents said they expect the pandemic to be somewhat or much better next month.

Hospitals in New Hampshire are suffering from an influx of COVID-19 patients, with nearly new coronavirus cases reaching record daily.

New Hampshire will be hosting its second COVID-19 Booster Shot Event in the New Year. This is called Booster Blitz. Chris Sununusaid helped more than 10,000 residents at the Booster Blitz event earlier this month.

