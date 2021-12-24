Apple reveals why all iPhone users should stop using Google Maps now





APPLE EXECS argued why iPhone users should abandon Google Maps in favor of Apple Maps.

In a recent interview with CNN, Apple Maps product lead David Dorn and design lead Meg Frost cited three reasons why they believe the service is excellent.

2

Apple launched Apple Maps in 2012 Credit: Apple

First, they said Apple has invested heavily in maps to improve them and has already spent billions of dollars on apps since its launch in 2012.

Second, the app focuses on user privacy and offers better data protection than rivals such as Google Maps and Waze.

And finally, Dorn and Frost said Maps is a way to integrate with other Apple devices and services, unlike competitors.

The pair also talked about a recent overhaul of the company’s navigation app on iOS 15, the latest version of the iPhone operating system.

Engineers have significantly improved the direction and navigation of the new Apple Maps, which applies to bus and train driving, walking and boarding.

“At a glance, drivers can understand complex intersections faster than ever before,” Frost said.

“And that detail helps in that momentary decision about which turn they make.

“So we want it to be safer and visually pleasing to navigate.”

Apple has also added 3D globes and 3D landmarks to Apple Maps in iOS 15. This means that sites such as Big Ben and the Statue of Liberty will be displayed in more detail.

“Before the new map, there was a two-dimensional product that actually represented the world flat,” says Frost.

“There, I had the opportunity to create a realistic globe that accurately represents the size of the country in 3D.”

The end result of the update will help remove the user’s “cognitive load” and allow the user to focus on the journey, Dorn added.

Apple Maps has improved significantly, but it’s still far from perfect, especially when compared to its popular competitors.

The app updates map data less often than Google or Waze. That is, its direction and location is not up-to-date or up-to-date.

According to a report on the Apple Forum, Apple’s navigation tools also frequently point in the wrong direction and suffer from slow loading times.

Cupertino iPhone makers still have a lot to do.

2

The service recently added 3D landmarks to major cities

