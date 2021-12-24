The future of innovation, fintech, and investment





The global spread of finance cannot be denied. Approximately 15 billion shares are traded daily and 100 million credit cards are traded daily. The extraordinary capabilities of global financial networks are made possible only by evolving and innovative technologies that connect stakeholders around the world and create unprecedented financial products.

As finance and technology continue to merge, the rise of new asset classes is set to change the industry forever. Not only are new alternative asset products offered as a result of technology, but the investment technology platforms that enable them are already changing the way ESG and impact investing are done.

Innovation across the financial sector

The widespread impact of FinTech is felt in all financial sectors. The majority of executives in this area agreed that retail banking is the industry most likely to be overturned by technology. Today, three in four Americans use the bank’s mobile app to meet their everyday banking needs, reducing actual bank visits by 36% over the last five years. The way people pay for things has also changed forever. With an interest in more convenient payment methods, more than 2 billion people around the world are currently using electronic wallets, but the trend of contactless payments now seems to be the preferred method of transaction. ..

FinTech lenders are now leveraging technology to gain access to data acquisition and analytics technology to process loans in just 24 hours. This speed and convenience has allowed fintech companies to gain double-digit market share in the mortgage industry.

Investors are also beginning to feel the impact of FinTech. Many wealth managements are aware that technology is a necessary part of their business strategy. However, with three in four people becoming fond of self-service technology, people’s investment methods are now evolving. New investors are three times more likely to rely on investment technology mobile platforms, with millions of Americans downloading mobile app deals in January 2021. Online trading has existed since the 1980s, but technology has only recently given investors access to a variety of markets. Improved trading infrastructure. This growth in investment technology is democratizing and educating investors through opportunities previously considered impossible.

At the heart of all these changes is the digital platform. These online all-in-one solutions have reinvented the business model by connecting customers and businesses in the digital community. Dependent on the digital demands of pandemics, virtually many companies interact with their clients online. As business activities continue to move to these expanded ecosystems, it is estimated that 75% of companies will leverage digital platforms and use them to adapt to new markets by 2025. This technology is transparency, communication with clients, and the way clients engage in investment.

Rise of alternative assets

The use of technology in investment has led to incredible growth, especially in the alternative asset industry. The accessibility of all investment asset classes is improved by subdividing the act of acquiring assets, digitally subdividing them, and creating virtual markets for those parts. Subdivision removes the barriers to initial capital requirements while creating a liquid digital market for illiquid assets.

These fragmented investment technology platforms are found in almost every alternative asset class. Investors can buy stock of sports souvenirs and rare baseball cards worn in the game. Peer-to-peer lending platforms enable investors to secure debt investments with selected individuals. Crowdfunding platforms for commercial real estate, apartments and farmlands enable direct ownership of land and related businesses. Digital investment platforms allow investors to lend money to small businesses, buy rights to future music royalties, and invest in the future of people’s time. If you’ve ever wanted to invest in something, there may be a digital investment platform that makes it accessible.

Other technologies are also increasing interest in alternatives. Blockchain and related distributed ledger technology increase investor confidence through financial transparency, and automated technology significantly reduces processing time and reduces the need for reworked investment subscription requests. ..

Rethinking the 60/40 portfolio

According to a Core Data study, 40% of institutional investors plan to increase their holdings of alternative investments over the next five years. Meanwhile, 59% of retail investors want to expand their portfolio from just equities and fixed income to alternatives. With industry forecasts that forecast alternative assets as a $ 17 trillion industry by 2025, many believe that alternative asset investment growth has just begun.

There are several reasons why more than 50% of the portfolio of very high individuals is allocated to alternative assets. Alternative assets are usually uncorrelated with the more common asset classes and enhance portfolio diversification. With so many investment options available, there are more opportunities to hedge inflation. Portfolios that allocate a small portion of their holdings to alternatives have historically increased portfolio returns and reduced overall portfolio volatility.

The increasing number of alternative investments and accessibility to these opportunities has led many to believe that traditional portfolio allocations are outdated. Accessibility may have made alternative investments popular, but continued strong financial performance can make alternative investments permanent in any portfolio.

Prioritize sustainable investment

With so many new investment opportunities to choose from, investors are beginning to prioritize the non-financial matters that are most important to them, and sustainability is at the top of the list. More and more people are sacrificing for ESG as 66% of respondents around the world say they will pay more if they know that ESG is sustainable. Willing to pay. On the other hand, two in three bank customers want to improve the sustainability of their financial institutions, and if no progress is made towards sustainability, half of all customers are ready to leave the bank. I am.

Both the supply and demand of sustainable investment are incredible. Both individual and institutional investors place greater emphasis on their investment impact. As a result, investment in ESG funds has more than doubled between 2019 and 2020. Between December 2020 and June 2021, approximately 800 new ESG funds were created. Almost all REITs, regardless of market capitalization, are beginning to focus on ESG reports, but opportunities and demand are increasing for other real assets that prioritize sustainability.

FinTech is also driving the rise of other new and innovative investment products with a focus on sustainability. Impact token offerings are increasing due to many social or environmental causes. One example is a new tokenized carbon credit available to individual investors that leverages blockchain capabilities to track environmental impacts. Another FinTech trend is the direct index. The idea is to duplicate the fund by directly buying stocks with the same weight as the underlying asset index. By leveraging fractional stocks to prioritize and customize their holdings, many investors are beginning to create their own personalized ESG-focused indexes.

The real need for these products is the current state of climate change. Global temperatures can rise 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next 20 years, causing permanent and irreversible changes in weather patterns. The United Nations says it is slightly behind its Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, and that the International Monetary Fund needs more funding and investment in sustainability. Technology and financial interventions impact investors with easy use of fintech and digital platforms in an era where there is more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than at any other time while humans are walking around the globe. A beacon of hope to start investing.

The future of investment

According to a recent survey, 90% of Americans use some form of technology to manage part of their personal finances. Old asset classes are modernizing while new investment tools are pervasive. People are paying attention because more than half of investors are willing to sacrifice portfolio returns to reach their ESG goals as the planet continues on an irreparable path of change.

It is now up to FinTech to continue to provide accessible and innovative ways for investors to participate in impact investing.

