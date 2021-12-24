Samsung launches the first HDR10 + gaming display





Samsung has announced the first display to support the HDR10 + Gaming standard. This is a focused version of HDR10’s extended game, which is also auto-adjustable. HDR10 + Gaming was originally announced in October, but Samsung has revealed that the new 2022 QLED TV (Q70 and above) and game monitor lineups will be the first to support the standard.

Samsung has partnered with Sabre Interactive to bring HDR10 + support to Redout 2 and Pinball FX. Both of these will be on display at CES 2022 (unless game developers drop out). Game Mechanic Studios will also place HDR10 + game title Happy Trails and the kidnapped princess on the floor.

The games that Samsung advertises are in contrast to the major games available in competing standards. Dolby Vision games such as Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Xbox Series X and S already support at least 10 games on Dolby Vision.

Curved game monitor like unnamed Samsung Odyssey and new HDR10 + game compatible Pinball FX images: Samsung

HDR10 + Gaming has more visual metadata (targeting 4x peak brightness), variable refresh rate (VRR), and automatic low latency mode (ALLM) to improve the look and performance of your game visuals over regular HDR10. We support this. Samsung also states that the standard works above 120Hz, but doesn’t go into details.

The competing standard Dolby Vision game is already doing all this (except for the 120Hz plus claim). In June of this year, Samsung’s rival LG announced the C1 and G1 OLED displays with Dolby Vision’s gaming standards.

Like Dolby Vision, the overall HDR10 + experience is only possible if the entire setup is vertically integrated to support formatting. This means that you need a Nvidia graphics card (with support for GeForce RTX 30 series, RTX 20 series, and GTX 16 series GPUs) on your PC to experience HDR10 + games. This is a game programmed with additional visual metadata. And one of Samsung’s new displays that can output it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/12/23/22851652/samsung-hdr10-plus-gaming-displays-monitors-qled-tvs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos