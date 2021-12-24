3 iPhone security settings to lock down before it’s too late





A passcode alone is not enough to safely lock down your iPhone or iPad.

Make 2022 the year you take device security seriously. As the iPhone becomes more and more essential to your life and identity, the need to keep your data secure becomes even more important. While locking down your Gmail account, Facebook page, and browser, don’t ignore your iPhone just because Face ID or Touch ID is already set.

Yes, Face ID is a good start. After all, it guarantees that nosy roommates, thieves, or anyone who wants to snoop on your phone can’t access the treasure trove of information stored on your device. However, there are some apps and device settings that anyone with physical access to the device can tap, even if the iPhone or iPad is locked down. For example, someone might be able to reply to a message from your lock screen without unlocking your phone.

You’re scared, right? Here are three settings you need to change to fully lock down your iPhone or iPad right now.

Do not display notification content on the lock screen

If you’re using a new iPhone that uses Face ID, you may notice that the lock screen notifications are hidden until you pick up your smartphone and use your face to unlock it.

You can take this security feature one step further by instructing your Apple device to never publish the content of the message. Instead, you’ll see an alert from a particular app, and tap it to open the app.

By doing so, you will not be able to see the contents of incoming emails and messages with a prying eye. Double check the settings or[設定]>[通知]>[プレビューを表示]Change to[ロック解除時]or[しない]Choose. As the name implies, you will always see the content of the notification, even if the phone is locked.

Limit activity on locked iPhones or iPads

This is arguably the most important part of fully protecting your Apple device.[設定]>[Face ID / Touch IDとパスコード]Go to, enter your passcode,[ロック時にアクセスを許可する]Scroll down to the section labeled.

There you’ll find a list of device features ranging from Siri and Today View to Control Center and Wallet. All features with the switch on are accessible directly from the lock screen, even if the device is locked.

It’s well worth the extra time to make your iPhone even more secure.

For example, I could pick up my wife’s phone and hold down the side button to trigger Siri and tell her to send a message or make a call. You can also swipe right on the lock screen to see today’s display page. This page has a widget that contains her daily minutes and other personal information while the phone is locked.

Read this list and turn off features that you don’t want anyone to access. If you really want to keep your phone and its information locked down, I recommend turning off all of them. Leaving something like home control on may seem harmless, but depending on the number and type of HomeKit devices, someone could control your smart home. Thankfully, Apple requires authentication before you can unlock the door or open the garage door.

As you know, “Clear Data” is an extreme option

This should only be done if you regularly back up your iPhone or iPad and you can get the information back without any problems.

[設定]>[Face ID / Touch IDとパスコード]Go to, enter your passcode, and scroll to the bottom of the page.[データの消去]Slide the switch next to to the on position.

When you turn on data erasure, the device automatically resets to factory reset after someone mistypes your passcode 10 times.

This process does not take just a few minutes. After making a few wrong attempts, your phone or tablet sets a time limit before someone can retry to re-enter your passcode. The time between trials is extended after another attempt fails. It takes 1 hour and 36 minutes for someone to reach the 10 failed attempt mark before the erase function is triggered.

Now that you have more control over the types of data and apps you can access when your smartphone is locked, make sure it takes a few minutes to organize your privacy settings as well. We recommend turning on the Find My feature on all Apple devices so that you can find lost or stolen phones (this gives you the peace of mind that someone can’t access things. ). Again, here’s how and why you can turn off Find My iPhone.

