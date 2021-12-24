WhatsApp for iOS will animate more heart emojis





WhatsApp for iOS has many more features as we are developing a new animated heart emoji. There were no new numbers this year, so nothing beats the experience of refurbishing existing numbers.

As you may know, when you send one red heart emoji on WhatsApp, pumping will start. Currently, according to WABetainfo, WhatsApp plans to add animations to all other hearts such as orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, black and white.

Currently, this feature is still under development. That said, it’s not available for public beta testers on iOS and Android devices, but the company may soon release this tweak for beta testers.

There is another feature that the WhatsApp team is currently preparing. It is the ability to respond to messages.

Last month, WABetaInfo noted that users could respond to a particular message once, limiting the response to six emojis. Currently available numbers are “Like”, “Love”, “Laughter”, “Surprise”, “Sad”, “Thank you”. For now, it’s unclear if WhatsApp will make emoji available as a reaction, or if Twitter will further limit the way Twitter handles reactions, as Meta does on Instagram.

Also this week, WhatsApp started working on two new features of the app. One of them is a new interface for voice calls.

WhatsApp will redesign and organize the available space for future updates to make the interface more compact and modern. The new redesign looks great, especially when making group voice calls.

The other is a new indicator of end-to-end encryption in the Status, Calls, and Messages sections. Learn more about this here.

Are you excited about all these features? Do you like to use animated heart emojis? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WhatsApp is working on animating heart emojis!

WhatsApp Beta for Android and iOS will have a new update planned at a later date to support all heart emoji animations. https: //t.co/SXQniNlOeH

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 22, 2021

