Google distributes $ 100 Google Store Credits to 5G Pixel 6 buyers





December 23, 2021 12:50 PM

If you dreamed of a Pixel Christmas when you ordered the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro in November or early December, the elf seems to have had a hard time producing two new phones. Some people who ordered one of the new devices were given an estimated delivery date that Google couldn’t handle before and after Christmas Eve.

Google was supposed to receive the new Pixel 6 before Christmas, but promises $ 100 Google Store credit to those who don’t.

Instead of receiving the new Android flagship, these customers received an email heading “Google store order is late (sorry!)”. In that letter, Google wrote: “We value you as a customer and have high standards for servicing you. We didn’t meet them. Sorry. We have $ 100 Google Store Credits for our. Accept it as a small gesture. Thank you for your business and know it will work better next time. “

According to Google, some customers ordering a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro model will receive a $ 100 store credit.

Google adds that credits will be added to the customer accounts of everyone affected by the Christmas Eve no-show, and the amount paid for quick delivery will be refunded (this seems to be an oxymoron). ). Customers can also cancel the order and purchase another Android phone.

Get the Google Pixel 6 Pro

News about email from Google was first noticed on Reddit, where Google Pixel sub-Reddit subscribers wrote about the “unusable” Pixel 3 with a broken screen. As a result, men don’t have a phone and can deliver as quickly as they did when they bought the Pixel 3 a few years ago. Instead, he had to deal with a frustrating call with Google Customer Service. It’s detailed in his Reddit post. “You ask a direct question, and they answer something completely different. For the first experience, I specifically asked,” What exactly day will my item be shipped? Delivery date? Not within the scope of, but when will you physically put it in a box and send it to me? “Reply:” Delivery dates are December 30, 2021 and January 4, 2022. “

Credits can be used to purchase 2nd generation pixel stands

Finally, he was able to reduce that range to December 28th. His first shipping date is December 23rd, and I’m sure some of you think 5th isn’t too bad. But that’s five days for this gentleman who doesn’t have a smartphone. How many people can go for 5 hours with the handset not working?

If you’re receiving $ 100 Google Store credits, we recommend buying a case, screen protector, or second generation to take advantage of it. Pixel stand. The accessory quickly charges your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro at 23W. It also charges Pixel Buds and many Qi certified smartphones. It also has a built-in fan that cools the phone during video streaming and video calls.

You can take responsibility for the pandemic delays that also helped back up your supply chain. This is causing delays for most manufacturers, not just those that make smartphones and other technology products. The Pixel 6 lineup suffers from the same post-release software bugs as most new Pixels. Some have already been fixed by Google through software updates, but unfortunately some software updates have caused new issues as mentioned yesterday. The experience of this writer’s Pixel 2 XL has shown that it’s time for Google to get rid of all the bugs, and from that point on, it’s going well.

