Chrome 100 can break your website, but Google is working on it





After being released in 2008, Chrome will reach version 100 early next year, but unfortunately this milestone will prevent some websites from working in Google’s browser.

There are no major changes or innovative new features planned for Chrome 100, but search giants have long been aware that this major release could cause problems on older websites. Chrome 100 will be released in March next year, but Google has already begun alerting users and site owners about potential issues in a blog post published in November.

“In the first half of 2022, Chrome will reach the three-digit major version number 100, because the major version number went from one to two digits when the browser first reached version 10 decades ago. , Many issues have been found in the User-Agent analysis library. Both Chrome and Firefox are approaching version 100 and Edge is not too late. Issues that may be related to the 3-digit version number. I want to detect it early, so I’m ready to make it a reality. “

Websites developed with the web design kit Duda will not display correctly when the major version number of Chrome goes from 2 to 3 digits. Thankfully, Google has plans to avoid web interruptions, and the company has already begun contacting individual developers to warn of future changes.

User agent string

The site checks the user agent string to find out which browser the website is currently using and its version. This is basically a line of text that connects to every web connection that the browser establishes.

The following is an example of a user agent string. “Mozilla / 5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit / 537.36 (KHTML, Gecko, etc.) Chrome / 96.0.4664.110 Safari / 537.36”. Finally, “Chrome / 96.0.4664.110” is displayed. This means that you are running Chrome version 96.

The problem with Duda lies in the fact that “Chrome / 96” is now 96 and “Chrome / 100” is considered 10 or version 10 because the developer chose to read only the first two digits. To make matters worse, Duda automatically blocks versions of Chrome prior to version 40. For this reason, Chrome 100 is considered Chrome 10 and is automatically blocked by the web design kit, making websites built with it unreadable.

Google is considering forcing the major version number to the minor version position and leaving it at 99, so “Chrome / 100” will be “Chrome / 99.100” instead, but this is just a backup It is a plan. Instead, the search giant began contacting individual developers to inform them about this issue before Chrome 100 was released. Google has also added a new flag (# force-major-version-to-100) to Chrome. You can use this to see if your site is affected.

Migrating to version 100 can confuse many older sites, but Google and Mozilla are working hard to address this issue before both Chrome and Firefox version 100 are released next year. I’m out.

