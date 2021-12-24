From OnePlus 10 Pro to Realme GT 2 Pro: The Most Exciting Smartphone to Launch in January





Many cross-segment smartphones will be available in early 2022. In January, flagship phones such as the Realme GT2 series and OnePlus 10 series, and midrange devices such as the Xiaomi 11i series will be introduced. Below are the smartphones we are looking forward to in January 2022 and their expectations.

OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus plans to launch the OnePlus 10 series in January 2022. There is no date yet, but the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 series will be available in January, along with many other features. The OnePlus 10 series is set to be available in two variations, the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The phone is set up with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and improved camera settings. OnePlus also recently revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with an LTPO panel. These phones are also the first OnePlus phones with the new Unified OS that Oppo and OnePlus are working on together.

Xiaomi 11, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi plans to launch the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge in India on January 6th. The phone is expected to be based on the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro + phones previously launched in China.

While the Xiaomi 11i is expected to have a large battery, the HyperCharge variant is set to come with a 120W fast charge that can charge the entire phone from 0% to 100% in just 15 minutes.

Realme GT, Realme GT 2 Pro

The successor to the GT series, Realmes, will be available in the Realme GT2 series format. The Realme GT2 series will come with two variations, Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. The latter was recently unveiled by Realme, with a new paper-like design official.

Little is known about Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro, but the brand claims that the phone will be the most premium flagship set. These devices are also expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and other flagship grade features. The series will be released on January 6th.

Infinix 5G phone

Infinix is ​​reportedly planning to launch a 5G phone in India with a mark of Rs 20,000 that competes with devices such as the Lava Agni and Redmi Note 11T. Since the portfolio currently consists only of 4G phones, this phone will also be the first 5G device in the country.

Little is known about the phone so far, and there is no official name yet. However, we expect competitive specifications to catch up with the competition.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V23 5G series will be available in India, and although the exact release date has not yet been announced, there are rumors that it may be released on January 5th. .. Two mobile phones, Vivo V235G and V23 Pro 5G, are planned.

Expected specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and an ultra-thin curved 3D display. There is a wide notch on the front that accommodates two front cameras in the phone for each leak.

