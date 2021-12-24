Where is Spotify HiFi? -The Verge





2021 was the year Apple finally accepted lossless music streaming, with prices for Hi-Fi listening falling on Amazon and Tidal. However, Spotify, the largest subscription music service of all, may not be able to meet its original goal of launching a higher quality streaming plan.

First announced in February, Spotify HiFi hasn’t been rolled out yet, despite the company’s early predictions that it will debut later this year. At the time, Spotify said HiFi was available in some markets and the company will soon share details.

For the next 10 months, these details were not revealed.

Meanwhile, Spotifys competitors couldn’t wait. Apple Music started lossless and high-resolution playback in June, improving sound quality at no additional charge. Prior to that shift, services such as Amazon Music Unlimited and Tidal demanded an additional premium for this feature. However, on the same day that Apple announced plans for lossless streaming, Amazon said it would abolish higher subscription prices and include HD quality as part of its regular premium plan. Its official table stakes are now.

Occasionally there are signs of Spotify HiFi throughout the year. The HiFi button was (very easily) discovered in the app in May and may contain instructions on how to use the feature. And HiFi’s onboarding video was leaked in August.

Spotify HiFi may be nearby.

Open the iOS app and quickly maximize the song title bar at the bottom. Check the HiFi icon that appears for a short time in the lower right corner.

Tap in time to display these explanation menus. pic.twitter.com/xAhdInzY7c

Chris Welch (@chriswelch) May 18, 2021

As 2021 continued, Spotify said a lot about the podcast, but kept quiet about HiFi and declined to comment every time The Verge asked about its status. With the exception of last-minute holiday surprises, Spotify HiFi seems to be waiting until sometime in 2022. Very popular platforms tend to avoid releasing major new features at the end of the year.

Spotify may have rethought the launch of the feature, or at least not in a hurry to provide it. The company can argue that you don’t have to worry about HiFi at all. Spotify already enjoys a strong mind share with consumers about playlist algorithms and user experience. The recent wave of Spotify Wrapped posts across social media was a new reminder.

Moreover, there are no more financial incentives. Apple basically forced Spotifys to offer CD-quality streaming without spending more money from its customers. And if it doesn’t contribute to your bottom line, what’s the point? It’s also possible that Spotify has encountered a legal sack in an attempt to update HiFi’s music deal.

Lossless music is basically a niche feature and is incompatible with modern music consumption methods. In the world of Bluetooth headphones and earphones, Apple and Amazon are much more interested in promoting spatial Dolby Atmos audio than high bitrate streams that only glow in expensive gear. Still, some people are indistinguishable from the standard, lossy quality they’ve heard over the years. Spotify hasn’t yet confirmed whether it also offers Atmos tracks or high resolution audio above 16-bit / 44.1kHz.

Personally, I hope Spotify HiFi will finally be released. There is an important ecosystem of speaker hardware compatible with Spotify Connect, making it easier, more convenient and more faithful to enjoy. And as we move into the era of streaming, we feel that there should be an option for those who want it to enjoy music in higher quality.

Verge contacted Spotify for the latest information on the current state of HiFi near the end of 2021.

