Senior Information Systems Engineer (Google Cloud Dev w / Dataflow)





We are GDIT. People who support and secure some of the most complex government, defense, and intelligence projects in the country. It’s safe today and smarter tomorrow. Our work has meaning and influence not only on the world around us, but on us, and it is important.

GDIT is your place. You make it your own by embracing autonomy, seizing opportunities, and trusting to do your best every day.

We think. We act. We will deliver. There are no challenges that we cannot turn into opportunities. And our work relies on Wilkes-Barre, PA, or a senior information system engineer who joins our team to support the activities of the United States Postal Service (USPS) at a remote location.

At GDIT, people are our differentiator. This role usually includes the following days:

Monitor and analyze the Intrusion Detection System (IDS) to identify security issues for remediation. Recognize potential, successful, and unsuccessful intrusion attempts, and thoroughly provide detailed and summarized information on related events. Review and analyze Firewall change requests and assess organizational risks Raise intrusion and breach alerts to agents Implement or control countermeasures for network infrastructure, applications, and operating systems Perform regular audits to ensure that your system is operating safely and that your information system’s security policies and procedures are implemented as defined in your security plan. .. Intrusion detection systems, enterprise anti-virus systems, and software deployment tools Protect your network from unauthorized intrusion, modification, destruction, or disclosure Investigate, evaluate, test, and implement new security Software or device information system security breaches And conduct incident investigations and report to administrators as needed to implement, implement, communicate, and implement security policies or plans for data, software applications, hardware, telecommunications, and information system security education / awareness programs. And develop on a regular and continuous basis-access to information that requires system audits and vulnerability assessments such as user accounts, application access, file systems, and external web integrity scans to determine compliance. Provides information assurance that provides administrators with information about the negative business consequences of theft, destruction, modification, or denial. Project management, technical security staff monitoring, and mission-critical technical document creation. Create computer security education / recognition program materials to ensure compliance Information and reports in response to computer security inquiries and requests Information assurance engineering standards, implementation dependencies, and information assurance-related technology changes recommendations to clients Offers. Provides guidance and guidance to inexperienced professionals. Act as a team or task leader.

Things necessary:

A bachelor’s degree in computer science or related technical disciplines, or a combination of equivalent education, technical certification or training, or work experience. 10+ years of experience Google Cloud Developer (including dataflow) experience 10+ years of experience in the following areas is required. : Service Configuration Security Application Integration Performance Tuning Java or PL / SQL Requires the following skills: DevSecOpsSecure Coding Practice Solution Development Framework One or more of the following qualifications Practical Knowledge: Knowledge / Experience of Agile Techniques Knowledge / Experience of SDLC Practice Change Management and Configuration Management (Version 1, ServiceNow, etc.) Application Lifecycle Management (ALM)

What GDIT can offer:

Full Flex Work Week 401K and Company Match A challenging work diverse and highly collaborative team that has a real impact on the world around you

The security clearance for this program requires the selected candidate to have been resident in the United States for the past five years. Selected candidates may not leave the country for more than 90 consecutive days and for more than 180 cumulative days.

# GDITPriority # USPS # OpportunityOwned # GDITCareers # GDITLife # WeareGDIT #Dataflow #GCP

COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements: To protect the health and safety of employees and comply with customer requirements, GDIT may require employees in certain positions to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination requirements depend on the status of federal contractor obligations and customer site requirements.

The expected salary range for this position ranges from $ 75,599 to $ 126,250, but this does not guarantee compensation or salary. Rather, salaries are set based on experience, geographic location, and in some cases contractual requirements, and can fall outside this range.

Find information about Benefits and Total Rewards Program.

We are GDIT. People who support some of the most complex government, defense, and intelligence projects in the country. We will deliver. Brings the expertise you need to understand and move forward with important missions. Transform. Change the way clients invest, integrate and innovate in technology solutions. It’s safe today and smarter tomorrow. We are there. On the ground, next to the client, in the lab, and anywhere in between. We provide the technology transformation, strategy, and mission services you need to get the job done.

GDIT is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants are hired regardless of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, country of origin, disability, veteran status, or other protected class. Will be considered.

