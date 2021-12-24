Deep Tech Startups Will Attract More Twice in Investment in 2021





Chennai: Despite a year of enthusiastic funding for consumer tech ventures, deep tech start-ups managed to stay in that position, raising more than double the investment of 2021 last year. Deep Science and Technology Solutions will have more than $ 1.4 billion in 133 investments in 2021 (until December 15th), $ 556 million in 2020 and 106 transactions in 2019, according to Venture Intelligence data. Increased from 107 transactions of $ 567 million. According to the data, the average transaction size for this segment increased from $ 5 million in 2020 to about $ 11 million in 2021. However, deep tech investment is only about 4.5% of the total funding pie in 2021 and has been around 4% since 2018. Investors and industry watchers say deep tech investment is still early to become mainstream in India. The pandemic that promotes digitalization in 2021 has led to a surge in closing deals and investor interest. Although they didn’t enjoy the FOMO-style investments found in e-commerce, fintech and edtech, they said deep tech entrepreneurs were able to catch the eye of investors this year. Deep technology as a sector is gaining momentum worldwide, and while it is true that it has been on the sidelines in India, it is now from non-traditional investors who want to explore the space to potentially create non-linearity. Interest is growing. Pratip Mazumdar, a partner at Inflexor Ventures, says there are benefits to traditional technology-driven businesses. VC companies focused on deep technology are attracting a lot of attention from large family offices with diverse business backgrounds such as pharmaceuticals, retail and automotive. SpecialeInvest is another VC company focused on investing in deep technology and engineering innovation. We see this year as an optimistic beginning for the future. Speciale co-founder Vishesh Rajaram said he regularly introduces portfolio companies to other investors, and the response rate to such connections has nearly tripled this year. Deep tech ventures require patient capital, and large companies entering the venture investment are a good sign for this segment, he added. Manish Singhal, founder of early-stage deep tech fund piVentures, said that such innovations don’t require the millions of dollars required by consumer technology ventures, but by 2021 they will be an international investor. He said he was very interested. He said he made more deals than before in subsequent rounds of the year. In areas like agriculture, Agritech start-ups have helped bring the entire Agri-Supply chain to life during a pandemic. Omnivore’s managing partner, Mark Kahn, saw the need to strengthen farming in 2020-21 seeing an eight-fold surge in funding and a two-fold growth in transaction volume, farm management software, IoT, It states that it has facilitated investment activities in other categories. Omnivore participated in three transactions at Agri Deep Tech in 2020 and eight in 2021. However, he added that almost all of the current ventures investing in Agritech are focused on digital technology, ignoring innovations in Agrifood Life Sciences.

