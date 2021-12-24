Chase Santa Live: How to Chase Santa with Norad or Google





I’m back in another year of Santa’s pursuit. Here you will find all the latest information from the top Santa trackers around the world. This year, I will introduce the experience on a live blog.

With the advent of smartphones, it has recently become possible to track Santa in a variety of ways. If you want to know exactly when you will receive a gift, that is our purpose.

This tradition began in 1955. Legend has it that the child mistakenly called the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Center in Colorado Springs because the Sears catalog had the wrong number to talk to Santa.

The US military realized that this was a PR dream and began issuing a press release about Santa’s whereabouts every year. A comical story has also been added. In the early 1980s, a hotline was added that allowed people to call to find his whereabouts. s.

Fast forward today and there are many ways to find out what’s happening to Santa. These are important methods to watch out for.

Chase Santa: Norad vs Google

There are two main options for tracking Santa. Both offer different ways to track a hilarious all-centnic, but it depends on the experience you’re looking for.

Norrad Santa Tracker

The original way to follow Santa, and some would say it’s the best. This U.S. military-run website combines a moody colonel with a video about Santa Claus with up-to-date live information about where a man in a big red suit is.

You can download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store. From there, you can not only see how many mini-games you play, but also track your current give progress live.

This is a much more rudimentary experience than any other tracker and lacks the design of many sophisticated websites.

But it’s the most popular and has a heartwarming history behind it-and there’s also an army of volunteers ready to pick up your phone to find out where Santa is.

NORAD also adds an AI chatbot called Radar to help you find Santa. If it’s a hassle to talk, it’s a little nice. However, if you’re curious, dialing +1 (877) HI-NORAD will work.

Let’s chase Google Santa

How to play Santa’s games on mobile

Every year, when we publish this guide, some people wonder how to play games on mobile as a big “PLAY!”. The button in the center of the screen can fail and only show random games and videos anyway. Now, go to the Santa Tracker site in your mobile browser and click on the three lines in the upper left corner to see all the games you play. (Note-The Install option that tells you to “Add to Home Screen” doesn’t work on the iPhone).

A recent addition to the Santa Tracks mix, Google’s Santa Tracks combines the power of Google Maps with knowledge of where my father’s Christmas is since 2004.

Google doesn’t have the same satellite tracking capabilities as NORAD, but we need to assume that the search giant has signed a contract with the Arctic to figure out where they are in real time, using search and radar and lasers. Don’t ask us to interpret the magic.

Chasing Santa Backer is a month-long website that hosts mini-games to play and encourages kids to learn coding when they encounter winter wonderland.

To chase this Santa, there are several tools that try to chase Google. Quick Draw games are designed to improve Google’s image recognition tensors, which sounds a bit strange, but they’re a great design site and arguably the most visually accessible way. Santa.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store, but in our eyes, mobile sites are just as good and accessible to iPhone users. In addition, Chasing Google Santa has the best easy-to-use desktop experience.

