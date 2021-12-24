This Week’s Most Popular RTIH Retail Technology Article — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are articles on the RTIH retail system that you’ve been hooked on this week, including a free checkout store, last mile delivery, buy now and pay later, and the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards.

Sweden’s Klarna is one of the largest FinTech ventures in the world, led by co-founder Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

He bought Klarna now and grew up to pay the giant later. The company has also spun out its own shopping app. And now he’s looking at PayPal.

PayPal, he tweeted Friday and flagged App Annie mobile app data from November to show his company favorably.

He added: The last decade will transform financial services. Old way: Put consumer money in your wallet pocket. New Winner: Bring profits back into the consumer’s pocket. Klarna is 100% focused on helping people save time and money and reduce financial worries!

Five retail innovations that won’t grow in 2022

As 2022 approaches rapidly, there are many predictions that retail technology innovations will pay off in the next year. RTIH believes that these majorly advertised advances in Metaverse, cryptocurrencies, checkout free stores, etc. will not be mainstream in 2022.

Scott Galloway talks about last mile delivery and the value of time

Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at NYU Stern School of Business, a speaker, writer, podcast host, and entrepreneur, is thinking about a fast-growing, fast delivery space.

Matalan uses THG Ingenuity for its digital transformation drives

Matalan has announced the completion of Phase 1 of its digital transformation program.

In collaboration with THG Ingenuity, we plan to migrate our technology platform in 2022 to support and accelerate online growth.

Sage Group announces acquisition of Bright Pearl

Specializing in accounting, finance, personnel and payroll technology for small businesses, Sage Group will acquire Brightpearl, a cloud-native omni-channel retail management system for retailers and wholesalers.

Sage already owns Bright Pearl, a 17% minority shareholder. The remaining 83% is worth $ 299 million, funded by Sages’ existing cash and available liquidity.

Ahold Delhaize USA Opens Checkout-Free Store on Giant Company’s E-Commerce Hub

Retail Business Services, part of Ahold Delhaize USA, has announced a new location that leverages frictionless store technology.

Giant Company has added a solution to Philadelphia’s new e-commerce fulfillment center as an option for more than 125 team members to purchase groceries.

Amazon Fresh Store Opens in Euston and Chingford, London

Amazon has opened Amazon Fresh stores in Euston and Chingford, London, bringing the total number of stores in the United Kingdom to 15.

They leverage JustWalkOut technology, an e-commerce giant pioneered by Amazon Go in the United States. We offer a selection of private food brands by Amazon.

Other stores include Camden, Ealing, Wembley Park, White City, Canary Wharf and Dalston.

Asda, Carrefour UAE and Farfetch have been named RTIHs Retailers of the Year

Asda, Carrefour and Farfetch are one of the winners of the RTIHs 2021 Retail Technology Awards.

Sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar, this award recognizes global innovation in the fast-moving omni-channel world.

This year we received a record number of submissions in 14 categories (a complete summary of the 2021 candidate list can be found here).

Winners and acclaimed companies were announced earlier this month at an exclusive event in central London, attended by retailers, jury members and sponsors.

Aeon announced CFC with Ocado Group in Hachioji, Japan

Aeon, a Japanese retailer, has taken the next step for the Ocado Group in partnership with the development of the Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in Hachioji.

This will strengthen capacity in the Tokyo region as Japan’s online grocery market continues to grow.

Netto uses Trigotech in a hybrid checkout-free store in Munich, Germany.

Netto, a discount grocery retailer that is part of the Edeka Group, has opened its first Trigo-equipped frictionless checkout store in Munich, Germany.

The 250-square-meter store has been converted into a Pick & Go hybrid autonomous product.

