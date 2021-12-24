Auto-rotation is not working on some Google Pixel 6 smartphones





It looks like some units are randomly out of communication with some sensors, but there is a simple fix

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are our favorite phones released this year, but some people continue to run into strange bugs. For some time, it seems to be the most error-prone Google phone. Also, judging by the number of bug fixes introduced in the December patch for Android, we tend to believe it. However, there are some Pixel 6 units that randomly stop reading data from some sensors and break features such as auto-rotation and horizontal photography, so it seems that we need to add yet another issue. ..

Looking at reports from several Pixel 6 users on the web (both Reddit and the Google Support Forums), it explains that features such as auto-rotate and auto-horizontal images are randomly broken. It happened to cause a problem. Fixing is usually easy enough. People are reporting that the phone can be restarted for the feature to work again. However, the fix doesn’t seem to be permanent, as issues can occur randomly even after doing so.

Today’s android police video

At the technical level, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro seem to forget how to communicate with some sensors that enable auto-rotation. You can see that the accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass are affected by the problem. If you use a troubleshooting app such as sensor test, these sensors will not return any data. The connection makes sense given that gyroscopes and accelerometers are important for providing auto-rotation and auto-horizontal images. The same is true for anecdotal evidence that the map app does not point in the direction of the phone. The application does not have that data because the compass is not available.

These findings can be found on our own Pixel 6 unit. It’s also likely that one of the Pixel 6 Pro devices also encountered it at some point, based on a past Shenanigan with landscape photos.

The cause is completely unknown. Anecdotal evidence seems to suggest that this issue only occurs on phones that have been updated with the December security patch, but it is possible that the dataset is too small to rule out another cause. Given that the December patch caused serious problems, such as significantly worsening mobile connectivity to some Pixel 6 units, it’s not surprising if that was the cause.

As far as we know, this Pixel 6 issue has nothing to do with a long-standing bug that randomly disables all sensors on older Pixel smartphones. The affected Pixel 6 unit will continue to return data from other sensors such as light, proximity, and magnetism. The barometer is also unaffected.

At the very least, there is a simple solution to solve the problem. Rebooting the device isn’t a permanent fix, but it’s something and better than getting stuck completely on a phone without a sensor. Whatever the cause, can you expect Google to find it soon and provide a fix in another update (probably the January patch)?

I contacted Google for comment.

Thank you: Sam

