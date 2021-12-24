National Innovation Agency Promising to Make Bangkok an Innovation Hub – OpenGov Asia





China has set a goal of peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, and is currently promoting energy savings and emission reductions in various industrial sectors, including the traditional chemical industry. I am.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the green development plan for the industrial sector during the 14th five-year plan period (2021 to 2025). This is a step in the pursuit of low-carbon growth utilizing technology.

The plan calls for traditional sectors such as petrochemicals, steel and non-ferrous metals to carry out low carbon upgrades and transform into a more environmentally friendly industry. Meanwhile, the Annual Central Economic Working Conference in December this year promised to enhance the clean and efficient use of coal.

As far as the chemical industry is concerned, more environmentally friendly practices are driven by the latest breakthroughs in chemical synthesis technology. This means that sub-industries such as fuel chemicals, inorganic chemicals and organic chemicals will be more environmentally friendly and will benefit from knock-on in a wide range of areas.

In 2021, Chinese researchers made some breakthroughs in science and technology in chemical synthesis. This includes the world’s first method of synthesizing starch from carbon dioxide and protein production using industrial exhaust fumes containing carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and aqueous ammonia.

Advances in 2021 include the conversion of carbon dioxide and water to pure formic acid, the conversion of biopolyol to carbon monoxide at room temperature and atmospheric pressure, and the hydrogenation of acetylene under mild conditions to produce ethylene. included. More than 10 projects related to the petrochemical and coal chemical industries have won awards. They included catalytic cracking technology, efficient development of coalbed methane and rock oil, and crude oil recovery.

Among them, the project of nano-confinement catalysis won the highest award at the State Natural Science Awards. The project has achieved direct and efficient synthesis of light olefins from synthetic coal gas and high value chemicals such as ethylene, propylene and butene, reducing water and energy consumption and carbon emissions.

These achievements, from laboratory experiments to industrial production, use basic chemical industry materials such as ethylene, carbon monoxide, starch and protein in a much more environmentally friendly way than traditional methods. It means that it can be produced with less energy consumption and emissions.

The MIIT program encourages the petrochemical industry, a division of the fuel chemistry industry, to focus on direct production from crude oil and the use of synthetic coal gas. China’s largest oil refiner has announced success in the industrial application of crude oil vapor cracking technology, which can directly convert crude oil to ethylene and propylene by skipping traditional refining procedures.

Using this new technology, one million tonnes of crude oil can produce about 500,000 tonnes of various chemicals, including about 400,000 tonnes of high-value products such as ethylene, propylene, light aromatics and hydrogen. .. Crude oil catalytic cracking technology is another technology route that can convert about 50% of crude oil into various chemical substances. The combination of the two cracking technologies is expected to increase turnover to 70%.

Supported by advanced technology, Chinese chemical plants are beginning to reduce carbon emissions. Shanghai, eastern China, already has a refinery that produces carbon-neutral products. The Shanghai Environmental Energy Exchange has issued the first carbon neutral petroleum certificate in Japan for a batch of Takahashi petrochemical products, a subsidiary of Sinopec in Shanghai.

As reported by OpenGov Asia, the white paper states that artificial intelligence (AI) applications will reduce carbon emissions by more than 35 billion tonnes by 2060, when China promises to meet its carbon-neutral goals. Shows that it helps. At least 70% of China’s carbon savings will be related to AI-related technologies by 2060. This white paper was jointly published by research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) and a Chinese technology firm that has made significant strides in AI technology in recent years.

