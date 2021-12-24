OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro: What to Expect





Overview of OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro:

6.7 inch screen, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate OnePlus Faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip Neither onePlus has a headphone jack or microSD card OnePlus has a larger battery OnePlus has a longer zoom range OnePlus costs a little more Is expected to take

Read again:

Both the display and the design look modern and trendy in a unique way

These may be just two of the most visible phones in the world. The OnePlus, with its large camera squares flooding the phone frame, and the Pixel with a horizontal camera bar inspired by Robocop.

Both are definitely big dogs, but the OnePlus is narrow, the Pixel is a bit big, and it’s not comfortable to hold with one hand.

Neither phone has a headphone jack or microSD card slot. It’s certainly a sign of the times.

Both have large 6.7 inch screens and plenty of screen space. Both are OLED panels that support gorgeous colors and HDR, and both support an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. After testing these screens, we plan to share more colors with display quality, so stay tuned.

Both have punchhole front cameras, but interestingly, while the OnePlus has some useful options, it doesn’t support facial recognition to unlock the phone. However, both main biometrics are provided in the form of an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner. So far, this is one of the problems with the Pixel, which is a bit slow and not very accurate. After testing OnePlus, we’ll compare the two.

Battery and Charging Pixel battery issues can be the biggest flaw

Another important category should be battery life. Here, both the Pixel and OnePlus have a 5,000mAh battery, so there’s no difference in the pair.

That said, the Pixel’s battery life is definitely strange, and many users report terrible battery life with less than three hours of screen time adjustments. Google has promised to fix the software update issue, but so far this is not a completely resolved issue.

Update this article as soon as you run an independent battery test.

One area where OnePlus has great advantages is charging. The 10 Pro has a fast charge of 80W and is expected to have a charger in the box, but the Pixel only supports wired charging up to 30W and does not include a charging brick. This is a big deal. OnePlus seems to charge in about 30 minutes, but Pixel takes about 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Both support wireless charging, while OnePlus offers a speed of 50W with its own charger (which is purchased separately), while Google only supports speeds up to 23W. CamerasOne tough battle

Both phones come with a triple camera setup with wide, ultra wide and zoom lenses. The Pixel actually has a longer zoom range on the 4X Periscope style camera than on the OnePlus regular style 3X zoom camera. The specifications of the camera are as follows.

Camera specifications Resolution Sensor size Pixel size Lens Main OnePlus 48MP1 / 1.43 “1.12m23mm, f / 1.8 Main Pixel50MP1 / 1.31” 1.12m26mm, f / 1.9Ultra OnePlus50MP1 / 1.56 “-14mm, f / 2.2Ultra Pixel12MP–18mm, f / 2.2Tele OnePlus8MP-1m69mm (3X), f / 2.4Tele Pixel48MP1 / 2 “0.8m104mm (4X), f / 3.5

The Pixel uses a larger sensor, but interestingly, its ultra-wide camera isn’t as “ultra” as you would expect from a narrower perspective (18mm vs. 14mm on the OnePlus).

We haven’t taken the actual photos with these two phones yet, so I can’t say any more at this point, but I’m looking forward to more details near the OnePlus launch date in the near future.

The difference between performance and storage The new OnePlus has an advantage

Not only was the Pixel 6 Pro a brand new design, it was also the container for a brand new processor, the first mobile chip the company itself manufactured under the name Google Tensor. This is certainly the first attempt, but it’s not exactly the same as the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in the OnePlus 10 Pro, which offers faster performance in CPU and GPU benchmarks.

All of this, at least in theory, improves OnePlus performance a bit. Once you have your device, run a performance benchmark and share your results in this section. On the other hand, here’s the first Snapdragon 8 Gen1 benchmark, just in case you’re curious.

On the network side, both phones have a 5G connection.

Interestingly, the Pixel ships with 128GB of storage on the base model. Or you can buy the 256GB version for an additional $ 100, but OnePlus will have 256GB of storage in the base model. Neither has microSD card support. Not surprising given the history of these two flagship products.

OnePlus 10 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro: Specification Comparison

Here’s a detailed spec comparison between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/reviews/OnePlus-10-Pro-vs-Google-Pixel-6-Pro_id5310 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos