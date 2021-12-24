Google’s Pixel Watch may have a next-generation assistant and an Exynos chip





I’ve heard a lot of rumors about the long-rumored Google Pixel Watch. It may finally be available later next year. Google has been developing its own Wear OS software platform since 2014, and has never sold a Google-branded smartwatch with this software during that time. Rumors of Pixel-branded (or just Google’s name) smartwatches have been around for years. I also saw potential watch faces, two of which also appeared in the rendering leaked by Front Page Tech. Now, thanks to the information from the Wear OS 3.0 emulator, you can learn more about the upcoming Pixel Watch, including the possibility of having the next generation Google Assistant along with the Exynos chip.

The details revealed by 9to5Google include more evidence suggesting that it’s an aPixel watch (not another brand), and may also include the next-generation assistant launched on Google Pixel 4. There is sex. Evidence of the Pixel brand is as follows: Google usually has some kind of Android feature tag in the system file of the Pixel device. For example, Pixel 6 has “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2021” and Pixel 5a has “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2020_MIDYEAR”. In a recent update of the Google app, 9to5Google found a reference to the “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH” feature tag. This suggests a relationship with the device’s Pixel line.

When it comes to next-generation assistants, Team at9to5Google has found multiple references to the code name “rohan” that PixelWatch is likely to use. The next-generation assistant is also dedicated to the Pixel, which almost certainly suggests it’s a Pixel watch. The report also shows an image of what the assistant will look like on the Pixel Watch, and at the bottom is a recognizable four-color bar that is the signature of the Pixel Assistant.

In the figure above, there is a second button not found in previous Pixel Watch renderings, but this image is a typical watch seen in the demo animation of the original Wear OS 3.0 announcement. Is consistent with.

Finally, there was evidence that the “rohan” had an Exynos chipset, but it’s unclear if it’s the Exynos W920 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, but Samsung and Google are close on Wear OS 3.0. Cooperated with. The Google Pixel 6 series chipsets are very closely related to Exynos. Google may repackage this chipset as an addition to the “Google Tensor” series, but it has a more wearable-oriented name.

We don’t know much about the Google Pixel Watch at this point, but we know it’s been working for years. Maybe next year you will finally be able to see it!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-pixel-watch-next-gen-assistant-exynos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos