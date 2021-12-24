Google, GM withdraw from CES latest





With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, more major tech companies are withdrawing direct attendance at CES next month.

Sources reported Thursday that Google, General Motors, Waymo, Lenovo Group and AT & T have joined the list of companies that are not planning to bring large numbers of employees to the Las Vegas Games.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, T-Mobile, Amazon, Twitter, Meta (formerly Facebook) and others announced plans to reduce or completely cancel their plans to attend the Consumer Technology Association’s annual consumer electronics trade fair. ..

Usually one of the largest competitions in the United States, the competition was already predicted to have fewer attendees on its return in 2022 due to the risk of COVID. However, the decision of large tech employers to choose virtual participation will further reduce the economic impact of the show on southern Nevada.

A spokesman’s statement announcing Google’s withdrawal said: That this is the best choice for the health and safety of our team. “

According to the statement, Google will continue to work closely with CTA and Google partners to “identify and support virtual opportunities. We look forward to sharing Google’s latest innovations with you.” increase.

General Motors usually showcases automotive technology at its annual show. GM’s CEO Mary Barra will give a keynote on January 5, during which she was expected to unveil the company’s electric silverard truck for the first time. A spokeswoman for the company said in a statement that Rose is expected to address over the Internet.

“With activation at CES2022 in January, we have decided to move to an all-digital approach.

AT & T also issued a statement.

“We have decided to refrain from participating directly in CES2022 because the health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority,” the statement said.

The association shows no sign that the show will be cancelled.

“CES 2022 will be held in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th with strong security measures. People who don’t want to or can’t travel to Las Vegas will also have digital access.” CES Katie Castillo, a spokeswoman, said in a statement. “Our mission is to convene the industry and give people who cannot participate directly the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally.”

Early on in the show’s announced participants, the association must prove that they were vaccinated as a condition of participation. Earlier this month, the association announced that it would provide a self-test kit that participants could use in their hotel room before arriving at the trade fair floor.

Despite the cancellation, Castillo said the number of exhibitors was even higher than before.

On Wednesday, she said 42 exhibitors had canceled since last Friday, but 60 new exhibitors were added. About 2,200 exhibitors will be attending the event, Castillo said.

“By combining CES’s comprehensive health measures (vaccination requirements, masking, availability of COVID-19 test) with reduced attendance and social distance measures, participants and exhibitors will be in Las Vegas. We are confident that we will be able to hold productive events that are socially distant but valuable, and we will also have a rewarding experience with digital access, “says Castillo.

Loricraft, a spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the organization is grateful for the CTA’s efforts.

“We thank the CTA for providing participants and exhibitors with the safest and healthiest environment,” said Kraft. “We respect that traveling directly or attending an event is a personal decision, but the CTA is health and safety so that CES will be a fully vaccinated show. It did a great job of implementing an additional layer of countermeasures and providing exhibitors with a free COVID test kit. Attendees. “

In a blog post on Tuesday, T-Mobile will continue to sponsor the event, but said the “majority” of the team will not travel to Las Vegas.

“After careful consideration and discussion, T-Mobile has made the difficult decision to significantly limit direct participation in this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.”

Review-Journal reporter Colton Lochhead contributed to this story.

Please contact Richard N. Velotta ([email protected] or 702-477-3893). Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

