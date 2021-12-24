Google Earth captures U.S. Air Force stealth bombers flying over Missouri farms





A U.S. Air Force stealth bomber was captured on Google Earth flying over a Missouri farm, delighting Internet users.

The stealth bomber was discovered on Tuesday by Reddit user u / Hippowned who shared his findings with a follower of the / Dammthatsinteresting subreddit.

The Google Earth image shows a $ 2 billion (1.5 billion) aircraft west of Kansas City, Missouri, probably above the peasant countryside of Missouri.

Also, about 20 miles south of Google Earth sightings, the stealth bomber was not far from the US Air Force base, Whiteman Air Force Base.

u / Hippowned said in a YouTube video that his discovery was hilarious and his channel usually hosts gardening and home content.

He told the viewer: That’s pretty funny. A stealth bomber is jumping over a farmer’s house into his field. He looks like a pesticide sprayer.

On Reddit, this post received over 110,00 positive votes and over 3,000 comments on stealing bombers.

Someone said these things were creepy in the air. If you get the chance to see it at an air show, it’s almost quiet while you’re around overhead. In addition, I heard that there are rigorous and costly post-flight inspections.

When the woman started yelling at the aliens, she was lined up in the bank, [when] According to another Reddit user, one of these caused the overhead of slowly and quietly turning as a cause of a nearby air show. It’s hilarious that people don’t know what their government has in its arsenal.

Like a photobomb, one user jokingly made another user respond as follows:

The US Air Force has been operating a 172-foot-wide B2 stealth bomber since 1993, and the first aircraft was named the Missouri Spirit.

Its low observability, or stealth trait, breaks through the enemy’s most sophisticated defenses, giving it the unique ability to threaten the most valuable and well-protected targets, and the Force has on its website. I am saying.

Its ability to break through air defenses and threaten effective retaliation provides powerful and effective deterrence and combat power for the 21st century.

According to AeroMag, a new generation of stealth bombers is in production and the US Air Force plans to begin testing next year.

