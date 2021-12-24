How Digital Transformation in the Water Sector Helps Achieve SDG 6





This is an excerpt from Will Sarni’s “Digital Water: Enables a Future of More Resilient, Safe and Fair Water”. Reproduced here with the permission of the author.

Digital technology and water

The world is fast and painful to face the effects of water scarcity, poor water quality and the variability of hydrological events due to climate change, as it believes that water is abundant and free (or at least cheap). We are in a transitional period. This perception gradually spreads as the public sector faces the urgent need for policy reforms to address the human tragedy in cities such as Flint, Michigan and Cape Town, South Africa. I am. Cape Town is not the only city in the world, as cities around the world are facing a similar water scarcity crisis. Bangalore, India. So Paul from Brazil. China, Beijing; Cairo, Egypt; Jakarta, Indonesia; Istanbul, Turkey; Mexico City, Mexico; London, United Kingdom; Miami, Florida, Los Angeles, California.

The private sector is also slowly recognizing that water risk impacts business continuity and growth, and impacts brand value from their actions to manage water as a common resource. For industries that rely on water for manufacturing (food, beverages, manufacturing, semiconductors, etc.), access to water is essential to the growth of their current and projected businesses.

What the world is experiencing now is no longer “normal.” In the past, it has become unusable for predicting seasonal meteorological events and precipitation (such as loss of stationarity). Increasing population growth demands water needs and adversely affects water quality. As a result, there is an urgent need to: New public policy and business strategy. Innovation in technology, financing, business models and partnerships to thrive in the 21st century. These new policies, strategies and innovative solutions are only possible with better accessible data and actionable information. Digital solutions (Information and Communication Technology (ICT)) need to be deployed to enable more efficient and effective use of water data for public sector business, social and ecosystem needs.

The water sector is currently in the early stages of learning the value of adopting digital technology to solve water scarcity and water quality problems, but it is accelerating. The transformation of the water sector with digital technology is similar to the experience of other sectors. The power sector provides perhaps the most appropriate example of the benefits of ICT, and dramatic effects have not yet been rolled out. The transition to smart buildings and grids, microgrids and renewables has revolutionized the provision of cost-effective electricity to emerging and developed countries. The overall impact and value of ICT adoption is well documented through the work of the Global e-Sustainability Initiative (GeSI). GeSI has quantified how this sector has improved energy efficiency and thus reduced greenhouse gas emissions through digital technology.

Imagine the same change in the water sector. Already, digital technologies such as remote sensing are off-the-grid and localized in combination with significantly improved forecasts of droughts and floods, real-time monitoring of water volume and quality in basins, improved water business asset management, and real-time water quality monitoring. We can provide the solution. And a “friction-free” water trading platform. Digital technologies such as connected devices (IoT), predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence are also emerging as powerful tools for sustainable, resilient, and equitable access to water.

Digital solutions need to be deployed to enable more efficient and effective use of water data for public sector business, social and ecosystem needs.

Most recently, GeSI announced “System Transformation: How Digital Solutions Drive Progress toward Sustainable Development Goals.” The summary report states that ICT will meet Sustainable Development Goal 6 through water efficiency and increase access to water through “smart water management” smart pipes, smart meters, soil sensors, remote irrigation management systems and consumption control. Includes a discussion of how it plays a central role in applications and electronic billing.

What’s next?

A recent issue of The Economist featured an article entitled “Year of Plague: A Year of Everything Changed.” Few people will be surprised at this title. However, apart from the COVID-19 consideration, this article provides insights into lessons learned from some events from the beginning of the last century. The article states, “Following the horrors of World War I and the Spanish flu, the Roaring Twenties continued. It could be characterized by risky social, industrial and artistic novelty. There is sex. “

In 1920, US Presidential candidate Warren G. Harding built a campaign around “normal.” It wasn’t going back to normal when it was unfolded. According to economists, the survivors of the Spanish flu and World War I left the survivors “willing to live in the 1920s at speed.”

I would like to bet that our view of water, including the more traditional view of the water sector, believes utilities, solution providers and NGOs will not return to normal. And frankly, we shouldn’t go back. From a technology, business model and funding perspective, the water sector is transformed not only by the lessons learned from pandemics, but also by the natural rhythm of “creative destruction”.

I think this year will be a year in which creative destruction will change the water sector and our view of water. At the beginning of the 20th century, economist Joseph Schumpeter described the dynamic pattern of leaving an established company through a process that innovative entrepreneurs called “creative destruction.”

According to Schumpeter, “The Prophet of Innovation: Joseph Schumpeter and Creative Destruction” discusses in detail not only the creation of inventions, but also new commodities, new technologies, new sources, and new types. Organization. Entrepreneurs create competition that “provides a decisive cost and quality advantage, not limiting the profits and outcomes of existing businesses, but their foundations and life itself.” This innovation drives the economy in a “strong wind of creative destruction.” It is “a constant revolution in the economic structure from the inside, a constant destruction of the old, a constant creation of the new.”

Schumpeter’s view of creative destruction was applied to new trends in sustainability by Stuart L. Hart and Mark B. Milstein’s 1999 article, “Global Sustainability and Creative Destruction of Industry.” rice field. It was in this article that I was first interested in the relationship between the cycle of creative destruction and its water sector.

For me, the key point of Hart and Milstein is that innovation will bring dramatic changes to institutions and society. Technological innovation, and thus institutional and social change, poses serious challenges to existing businesses. Historically, these existing companies (install-based) “have not succeeded in building the functionality needed to secure their position in the new competitive environment.”

What does creative destruction and disruptive innovation mean for the water sector? In general, I think it will be democratization of water. This will be an “end run” for traditional financing of the public sector, infrastructure and innovation to provide universal and equitable access to safe drinking water, sanitation and sanitation.

We believe we are now in the Roaring Twenties.

For creative destruction of water, expand real-time, actionable information on water quantity and quality and innovative solutions such as residential and community-wide air moisture capture, distributed water treatment and reuse systems. Includes increased access to capital for.

The water sector is ready to undergo the “strong winds of creative destruction” largely caused by the pandemic. Accelerating the transition to the use of digital technology is a feasible tool in addition to providing actionable information that is easily accessible to the general public. We believe we are now in the Roaring Twenties.

A word of caution (or two)

I enthusiastically believe that the application of digital technology is the most important trend in the water sector. However, innovation is rugged and can lead to unpredictable results. It should be noted that the immediate increase in productivity did not come immediately from the birth of the ICT sector and the Internet. In the United States, Ministry of Labor statistics in the late 1990s showed an increase in productivity in the ICT sector. However, this productivity did not last and stagnated around 2005. Several factors may explain this, such as the 2008 recession.

Time shows how digital transformation in the water sector will evolve, whether value creation and productivity growth forecasts will be realized, and over what period. People are the central issue of digital transformation in businesses, the public sector, and the industry. It is wise to put this issue at the forefront when considering disruptive innovations such as digital technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenbiz.com/article/how-water-sectors-digital-transformation-will-help-achieve-sdg-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos