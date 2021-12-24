Go back to school on Google: 5 tips





The Google Admin Console has over 1,000 settings that, if not properly configured, can make your digital infrastructure vulnerable to unreliable operations and security threats. One way is for the tech staff to look for tips and tricks on the internet and experiment with the settings until you know what works for you at school. However, CDW does provide a more productive way with Google for Education Audit. Auditing is a detailed review of the Google Workspace for Education domain and provides a comprehensive analysis of setup, configuration, and configuration for EDU best practices. The results document the current status of the domain, recommended solutions, and supportive reasoning and guidance on how to implement those changes. Ideally, the domain should be audited every two years, but the technical improvements needed to migrate between remote, hybrid, and face-to-face learning models may require auditing even faster. This gives IT departments a solid foundation for developing and achieving the school’s strategic technology goals for the year.

Tip: Schools interested solely in diagnosing Chrome devices can get the Chrome Checkup, a subset of audits that evaluates Chrome data and management console settings to optimize device configuration.

Two early-year processes that often plague IT departments: maintaining updated Chromebooks and managing storage availability. The school district-issued Chrome device stays home like a student and says the software may not have received all the maintenance required for relocation while the school manages it remotely. But it’s no exaggeration to say. In addition, education and learning will be digital, and in addition to the Google for Educations scheduled for July 2022, the school’s shared drive will have maximum capacity to closely monitor activity and usage. It became necessary. CDW offers Gopher for Chrome Premium and Gopher for Drive as solutions to these challenges. Gopher for Chrome Premium expands the filtering search parameters to allow technical staff to quickly and easily update their Chrome device fleet by allowing them to select / move multiple devices at once within the management console. It’s a tool. Gopher for Drive provides insights into your school’s consumption footprint through user-level and file type reports on domain storage usage, user storage usage, large files for users, and shared drives. Including these tools in your Google Workspace workflow eliminates the need for technical staff to manually update each Chromebook individually or delete drives, risking lost time and resources.

Tip: Gopher for Chrome Premium and Gopher for Drive are included in the Gopher Pack, a suite of Google Workspace and Chrome device management solutions. With this bundle, schools can access Gopher for Users to perform bulk actions against users, access Gopher for Groups to delegate group access on a large scale, and access Gopher for Gmail to perform phishing attacks. You can also delete the email after a FERPA violation or improper sending.

To meet the changing needs of administrators, teachers, and students, Google for Education releases regular updates to the Google Workspace domain. With so many changes, it can be difficult to keep your Google Admin Admin settings up to date. To prepare for the academic year, tech staff often need to start from scratch and conduct research to find ways to effectively restructure their workspaces in response to Google’s changes. This can be a difficult task to complete on its own, especially as changes continue to be announced throughout the year, but technical staff can attend Google’s free online or live events with a technical approach. Finding a solution will help you keep up with the latest news from Google for Education. For challenges, you need to establish a successful domain.

Tip: To get the latest information in your inbox directly, your IT department can subscribe to our monthly newsletter. Staff will receive information about Google for Education updates and releases, have direct access to CDW expert resources and advice, and will be better able to navigate the impact of Google Workspace changes on their domains. Join the newsletter.

Schools are most affected by Google Workspace for Education if your domain is operating at the highest level. Even with the meetings they attend, the training they complete, and the certifications they receive, your school’s technical staff may not be ready to address all the issues they present. I have. You can contact Google Support directly for help, but you may be able to focus on private companies. CDWs Support Services offers customized solutions to challenges in Google Workspace domains and Chrome devices, along with consulting, project management, planning, and training for ongoing technical assistance from professionals with a broad background in education. Offers. With support in preparation for the new semester, there is no doubt that your school will be less vulnerable to problems such as network errors, configuration inconsistencies, security breaches, and app degradation.

Tip: Schools with support contracts can spend their time on isolated issues or apply them to the support stack. This includes storage insights, OU rebuilds, GAM setup and best practices, Google Voice number cleanup, Gmail security, BigQuery, CloudReady, shared drive insights, and admin reports.

For schools that decide to move to Google in the summer, preparing for the academic year means having technical staff build a new Google Workspace for Education domain. However, this often results in misconfigured management console settings that affect education, learning, and safety. CDW’s Google Workspace for Education KickStart package provides schools with on-demand consulting based on EDU best practices and ensures that your domain is configured to run efficiently and effectively from day one. To do. Settings, OU structure, delegated authority, and security policy recommendations are also in line with the school’s strategic goals. This package includes support for maintaining your domain with 10 hours of expert support as resources for provisioning, implementation, consulting, training and more. This service gives technical staff a solid foundation for further development of the Google ecosystem.

There is no doubt that this year’s return to the classroom will look different than it was a few years ago. It’s even more important that the Google Workspace for Education domain is prepared for success, as schools are using technology more actively. To prepare technology for admins, teachers and students should contact their account manager to learn about CDW Amplifier Services for Google Cloud.

Jada Dawson is a marketing copywriter who is passionate about using words strategically to connect customers to the benefits of products and services and to enable them to achieve technical success in the classroom. Prior to joining Amplfied IT and CDW, Jada spent seven years in the education industry as a higher education student office professional and high school English teacher, while also working as a freelance copywriter, content writer, and editor. rice field.

