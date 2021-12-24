Track Santa with Google and NORAD’s Santa Tracker app





Track Santa’s location on Christmas Eve this year with the Google and NORAD Santa Tracker apps published worldwide.

Just type “Where is Santa?” Once in the address bar, you can follow Old Centnick in real time as it moves from city to city.

The Google Santa Tracker app features Santa’s current location, a gift counter delivered, and a live map showing your estimated time of arrival at your current location.

Santa visits more than 500 places. You can find out more about these locations in the gallery of photos taken by Google’s local guides.

In addition to the live map, Google’s Santa Tracker mini-site is packed with a variety of perks that continue to grow year by year.

advertisement

Continue reading below

Since its launch in 2004, Google has built a hub to chase Santa.

For the past few years, Google has used this hub to experiment with new technologies that will be permanently added to search results later.

Most recently, in 2019, Google debuted the “View in 3D” feature on the Santa Tracker hub. This allows users to view objectified 3D through augmented reality (AR) through the mobile phone’s camera.

Google engineer Dave Holmes attributed what he learned to the job of trying to chase Santa.

“Thanks to chasing Santa, I’ve found ways to do different things. How to make things, how to launch things, how to make things accessible, how to improve web design, optimize tools. It’s a way. I want to say that everything I learned at Google was learned from Santa. “

advertisement

Continue reading below

The lessons learned by the Google team through the task of chasing Santa are also useful in other areas such as developer-created apps for events such as Doodle and Google I / O.

Every year, Google developers aim to make the experience better and more interactive.

To explore everything that has been developed so far, visit the complete Google Santa Tracker mini-site.

Screenshot: santatracker.google.com, December 2021

You can install the desktop app for Chrome from the main site. Google also offers a Santa tracking mobile app for Android.

Norrad Santa Tracker

You can’t talk about Santa’s chase without mentioning the tracker who started it all.

The original Santa Tracks, run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), have been in operation again for 66 consecutive years.

You don’t have to do math to realize that 66 years ago was decades before the Internet existed.

So how long has NORAD Santa Tracker been around?

Originally released over a telephone line, it is still in operation today.

In addition to following Santa’s journey on its dedicated website, NORAD continues to operate a call center.

advertisement

Continue reading below

If you are out of the internet on Christmas Eve this year, dial 1-877-HiNORAD (1-877-446-6723) to get the latest report on Santa’s location.

NORAD offers live updates all day on social media channels, so you can track Santa traveling around the world on Twitter.

Like Google’s Santa Tracks, NORAD offers a variety of extras such as games, videos, music and live Santa Comes.

Very Merry Christmas from the whole SEJ team!

Featured image: Screenshot of blog.google/inside-google in December 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/track-santa-google/431079/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos