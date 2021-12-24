Bezos, Musk, and Branson have high-level plans for space.So we





Although satellites float far above the atmosphere, they have countless practical uses in our daily lives, such as television broadcasting, communications, navigation, and imaging. Today, many rely on satellites for communication in rural areas, both on the ground and at sea. Gilat Satellite Networks, Israel’s satellite terrestrial segment provider, has so far connected 1.7 million terminals around the world to provide the Internet. And what’s the latest focus? Gilat CTO Dubi Lever said in an interview with CTech, including providing in-flight connectivity, connecting 4G cell towers, and enabling vessel communications at sea. Lever has been with the company for over 20 years and has seen the industry evolve and expand into additional markets. People thought the satellite industry was just a niche industry, but he said it is now at the center of it.

Most satellites are of the GEO (geostationary) type, which orbits about 36,000 km (22,200 miles) above the Earth’s atmosphere and is used for communication, but now there is an explosion of non-geostationary satellite constellations. We aim to provide global connectivity. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson have some high-level plans, lots of space investments and plans, but they are in a very good position and ready for the New Space era. Lever added that it was.

Dubi Lever, CTO of Gilat Satellite Networks in the company’s Petach Tikva office.Photo: Gilat

Not to be confused with Gilat Telecom, a branch that provides broadband services, Gilat Satellite Networks designs and manufactures ground segments for communications satellites. The company was founded in 1987 and was listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and then Nasdaq in 1992. It currently has more than 1,000 employees worldwide, including the headquarters of Petah Tikva, which develops satellite modems. We also have a subsidiary, WaveStream Corp., in the United States, which develops high-power amplifiers for transmitting high-power signals from satellite gateways. In addition, Gilat designs flat panel antennas for mobile applications and mobile communications. We also provide consumer internet equipment to homes in France, the United Kingdom and Russia. The company is building a central station called a hub and a remote terminal that connects to the hub via satellite. The equipment is split between gateways where modems, antennas, and amplifiers are installed. A data center that implements data processing such as encryption and compression. And the network operating system (NOC) where the network management system (NMS) is installed.

Enable calls from space and in-flight WiFi

Traditional cellular connections require companies to deploy fiber optic cables and install cellular towers in different areas, which is difficult to install in rural areas. Fiber laying is costly and time consuming. Alternatively, Gilat enables cellular backhaul. It connects the cell site’s air interface to a wired network that connects to the data center, giving phone users access to content and applications that mobile users access. Currently, in collaboration with Softbank, NTT DoCoMo, KDDI, and Rakuten, we are providing cellular backhaul via satellite to all mobile phone operators in Japan. In the UK, we work with British Telecom and T-Mobile in the US.

According to Lever, the satellite connection will be completed in a few days. The biggest challenge in delivering 4G was to enable users to speed up broadband connections and take advantage of high-quality voice calls. The company’s satellite services enable high-quality voice when making phone calls in the air. People would find the quality of voice calls to reach satellites in space 36,000 km and then back to Earth unpleasant, but we proved they were wrong, he said.

The Gilat segment operates on satellites of various constellations floating on Earth (figure).Photo: Gilat

Disaster relief backup

Lever explained that satellite operations are important to our daily lives as they enable remote communications. If hikers are having trouble trekking in the desert, they need to be able to warn authorities, Lever continued, but the farther away from the highway, the more likely it is that cell service connections will be lost. .. Satellite terminals can be installed in remote areas such as nature reserves, allowing people to connect to a local modem with a mobile phone and alert rescue services. Israel is a small country, which is why it has a fairly good infrastructure in terms of connectivity. He said there are still some black spots and areas where people lose coverage, such as on the way to Eilat and in the Judea and Samaria district.

The potential applications of Israel’s local satellite network are enormous. Local satellite networks enable remote learning during the Covid-19 pandemic of the Bedouin nomadic community, making areas vulnerable to terrorist attacks by allowing civilians and the military to seek help when needed. Railroad and road intersections that can assist in driving or monitor traffic and roadside assistance. Lever said such a network was recently set up, but the terminal has not yet been deployed.

Global warming is another area where satellite communications are of paramount importance. Increasing numbers of hurricanes, forest fires and tornadoes indirectly caused by global warming and other climate impacts are impacting the region’s mobile infrastructure. Many of these storms, such as the severe floods in the UK, have left many terrestrial mobile infrastructures damaged, so satellite backups are essential, Lever said. He recalled that Japan partnered with Gilat to provide satellite backup coverage in the event of a natural disaster such as an earthquake or tsunami. Our reliance on communications is extremely high, and global warming can damage our terrestrial infrastructure. Satellite services cannot replace terrestrial terminals in terms of speed, but it is wise to use them as a backup.

Next-generation satellites operating at ultra-high speeds

Many companies now have different types of satellite constellations floating above the Earth’s atmosphere at different altitudes for different purposes. The MEO constellation floats in medium earth orbit about 8000 km (4900 miles) above the atmosphere and can operate on less than 10 satellites to connect globally. LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites hover at distances of 500 km to 1500 km (310 to 930 miles) and require hundreds to tens of thousands of satellites to provide global coverage for broadband communications.

There are many MEO satellites in operation today, but Gilat recently partnered with Luxembourg-based major satellite operator SES (Socit Europenne des Satellites) to launch a next-generation product on the ground in 2022. Developed the segment. , Called mPOWER. MEO satellites can provide connectivity in remote areas where fiber laying is not possible, such as offshore operations such as cruise ships. According to Lever, the cables that connect to the ship cannot be laid accurately, but keep in mind that Gilat allows connections to military applications, cruise ships, fishing vessels, merchant ships, and more.

And the company has a widespread desire to help connect remote areas around the world. In non-satellite news, Gilat recently signed a $ 16 million contract to operate a regional transportation network to support ground connections to the mountains of Peru via fiber and WiFi. did.

Gilat has signed a contract to streamline broadband to the mountainous regions of Peru in collaboration with a local provider.Photo: Gilat

Spotlight the Israeli space technology ecosystem

Lever believes that Israel’s uniqueness in the growing space technology ecosystem stems from its innovative thinking, as well as its flexibility and adaptability. We know how to innovate. Many people in this industry belong to different troops and are planting this DNA in them to solve problems, no matter how difficult. He also said he was very flexible and diligent. He recalled that in the satellite equipment market, most of the major players, such as ViaSat Inc., Hughes Network Systems, and ST Engineering iDirect, are US companies. And there is Gilat there. Agile, customer-oriented, and knows how to do a lot with just a few.

Unlike the European Space Agency, which is part of the European Space Agency and is government-sponsored and funded, Israel does not participate in this exclusive club. Lever believes that this factor will encourage Israeli companies to work hard to provide more solutions and services and achieve better innovation. Gilat is a one-stop shop for all the needs of the ground satellite segment for satellite communications, offering more than just visible. So what happens next? The company plans to offer a next-generation SkyEdge IV satellite platform that is more dynamic and uses cutting-edge technology in terms of processing power. Next-generation satellites are software-defined, with huge capacities that transmit up to 1 terabit of data per second, allowing you to change coverage and power distribution within minutes. As satellites digitized, they were approaching the future.

