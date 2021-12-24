iPhone 14 Pro with more RAM than ever before





According to a recent report, Apple’s “iPhone 14 Pro” model has more memory than previously available on the iPhone.

Apple says it plans to launch four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including the 6.1-inch iPhone14, the 6.7-inch iPhone14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone14Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone. It has been. 14‌Promax. In a Haitong International Securities research note obtained by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu said the two “Pro” models will have 8GB of memory. This is a significant increase from the 6GB of memory on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro. It is currently used as the most memory ever offered on the iPhone.

Non-Pro ‌iPhone‌ models tend to have less memory, so ‌iPhone14‌ and ‌iPhone14‌Max can have less than 8GB of memory. Even if the ‌iPhone14‌Pro takes the ‌iPhone‌ memory to the next level, the device still has some way to reach the level of memory offered by the iPad Pro, which introduced a 16GB memory option in early 2021 based on storage capacity. there is.

Pu added that the standard “iPhone 14” model starts with 64GB of storage, even though the iPhone 13 lineup starts with 128GB of storage. It is unclear if the changes are related to potential price cuts.

Pu also said that the iPhone 14 Pro has a triple-lens rear camera system with an upgraded 48-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto lens. This is in line with information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this year, claiming that the device’s 48-megapixel lens supports 8K video recording.

This rumor sounds pretty plausible, but some other “iPhone 14” specs that Pu predicted are far more possible, including his claim that all four “iPhone 14” models have a 120Hz display. It seems that the sex is low. So far, Apple has reserved high refresh rate displays specifically for high-end devices. Reliable display industry analyst Ross Young said earlier this year that the standard “iPhone 14” and “iPhone 14” Max models will stick to 60Hz displays.

Pu has a track record mixed with Apple rumors. For example, he claimed exactly that the 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models with mini LED displays would be available in 2021, but for the HomePod with a 3D sensing camera to be released in 2019. I was wrong.

