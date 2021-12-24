Where is Santa now? NORAD, Google Tracker for Christmas Eve





It’s Christmas Eve. Children across the country are waiting for Santa Claus to descend the chimney and deliver presents.

But where is Santa now, and when will he arrive in the United States, or more importantly, in their state? A high-tech tracker by North American Aerospace Defense Command and Google monitors the big man and his reindeer and provides minute updates on his position while he flies around the world.

And children shouldn’t be worried about the coronavirus pandemic that affects Santa’s travel plans. He got a COVID-19 booster shot and “it’s good to go” this Christmas, Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed to USA today.

Here are some of the most popular Santa tracking available for Christmas Eve 2021.

NORAD tracks Santa

NORAD will use satellites, radar and even jet fighters to track Santa this Christmas. The agency’s predecessor, Continental Air Defense Command, began tracking Santa’s flight in 1955 and was taken over by NORAD in 1958.

According to the NORAD website, NORAD “checks the radar carefully for signs of Santa Claus leaving the Arctic every holiday season.”

The agency operates a telephone line that allows callers to talk to NORAD volunteers, websites, etc., allowing children to track Santa’s path.

NORAD today called the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado with about 500 volunteers and another 150 from remote locations during a coronavirus pandemic. I confirmed to the United States that I would make a call. A few years before the coronavirus pandemic, about 1,500 volunteers helped track Santa’s path.

If you want to serve milk and cookies in time for Santa’s arrival, you can also send an email to [email protected] on Friday. According to its website, NORAD staff will send you Santa’s last known location.

Amazon Alexa customers can also follow Santa and his reindeer on Christmas Eve with the NORAD Tracks Santa skill.

Alexa can also call Santa himself, and children can leave a voice message to Santa with the toys they want to receive for Christmas.

Let’s chase Google Santa

According to the website, Google will release “a tracking experience that allows you to track Santa and reindeer delivering gifts to children around the world” on Christmas Eve.

You can also use the Google Assistant to locate Santa on December 24th.

Google has been tracking Santa’s global journey on Christmas Eve since 2004. Santa’s first stop is calculated to last 25 hours in total in “Far East Russia” after 10 pm local time.

