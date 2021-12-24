Leading tech companies join the Consumer Electronics Show escape





The Consumer Electronics Show has made a big return to attending a popular gadget festival in January 2022, but the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has prompted some major tech companies to cancel. I did.

Well-known tech companies such as Google, Lenovo and Intel have canceled plans to attend next month’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Thursday, joining the horrifying escape to Covid-19.

These three are part of an increasing list of companies that choose not to endanger their employees by staffing them at events, exhibitions, or briefings at annual gadget festivals.

“After careful consideration, we decided to refrain from attending the CES2022 showfloor,” said a spokeswoman for US internet giant Google.

“We are closely monitoring the development of Omicron variants and have determined that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our team.”

Google’s parent, Alphabet’s Waymo self-driving car unit, also braked, saying it would effectively participate.

Lenovo, a Chinese-based computer colossal statue, said on Twitter that it had decided to “pause all on-site activities” at the show.

Intel, a US chip maker, told AFP after consulting with health authorities to mitigate the risk, “we will move to a digital-first live experience with a minimum of on-site staff.”

The news came after several other major companies canceled or reduced their plans due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The popular four-day meeting, scheduled for a grand return, will begin on January 5th.

But this week, Facebook’s parent companies Meta, Amazon, T-Mobile, and Twitter have canceled their appearances.

Major tech industry publications such as CNET, The Verge, and TechCrunch have stated that they will not send reporters to cover the event, raising suspicion that CES may have to be postponed or canceled. increase.

The show’s organizer, the Consumer Technology Association, announced last week that more than 2,100 exhibitors have been confirmed to participate and will provide attendees with a free Covid-19 rapid inspection kit for added safety.

At that site, CES reminds all participants that they must be fully vaccinated.

Another major conference scheduled for January, the World Economic Forum, announced on Monday that it would postpone the annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, for Omicron.

According to the organizers, the world’s political and business elite gatherings will move into “early summer.”

