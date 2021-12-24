Google is the latest company to withdraw from the CES Tech Show in Covid’s concerns





Top line

Google is the latest technology company to cancel its on-site participation in CES, one of the world’s largest annual electronics events, on Thursday due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus omicron variants, according to reports. became.

Participants will play Google Slides at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 8, 2020 … [+] Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robin Beck / AFP) (Photo by Robin Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP Key Facts Via Getty Images

Google has decided to identify and support a virtual opportunity to attend the show from January 5th to 8th, citing a variant of Omicron, a spokesman for Alphabet’s subsidiary said. He told TechCrunch, CNET, and other outlets.

Other tech companies that avoid appearing directly in Las Vegas-based shows include Amazon, Facebook owners Meta, Twitter, AT & T, Intel, TikTok, Pinterest, Lenovo, Waymo, TechCrunch, Verge, Includes media such as CNET. Some media outlets have quoted concerns about Covid-19 and will effectively participate.

Bloomberg reported as of Tuesday that Sony was still planning to attend CES onsite while Samsung was closely monitoring the situation and considering sending a smaller group.

Despite these developments, the organizers do not suggest that the trade fair will be canceled or reschedule.

CES told TechCrunch Wednesday that 42 participants, who occupy about 7% of the show’s exhibition floor, have canceled.

Forbes is asking Google and CES for comment.

People walk under the CES logo at CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 7, 2020 … [+] In Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade fair, will be held until January 10th, with approximately 4,500 exhibitors presenting the latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Mariotama / Getty Images)

The main background of Getty Images

Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, CES has grown to be one of the largest technology shows in the world since it was first held in 1967, attracting 182,000 onsite attendees in 2019. Since 2018, Google’s outdoor exhibits have been prominently featured, including displays with slides. The 2021 CES show was held entirely online. Speakers at this year’s conference will include General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon, along with singers Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, who also participated in CES2020.

Against

Gary Shapiro, CEO of the association that hosts the show, told The Wall Street Journal earlier this year that moving many of the meetings online has several advantages. , He said.

tangent

CES shows often showcase important new products and technologies. Products exhibited at past shows include Atari Home Pong consoles, Nintendo Entertainment Systems, Sony and Philips CD discs, Toshiba and Hitachi plasma TVs, and the first flat panel TVs available to the general public.

References

Google Cancels CES Show Presence in Omicron Concerns (TechCrunch)

CES 2022 looks like it’s collapsing: Google and GM join T-Mobile and opt out (Verge)

