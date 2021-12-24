H | T: HealthtechTimes-The biggest acquisition of LifeSpeak to date





LifeSpeak Acquires Torchlight and Expands Digital Education to Caregivers (BETAKIT)

LifeSpeak, a Toronto-based employee and customer wellness software company, has acquired the caregiver support platform Torchlight for $ 17.25 million in cash and more than 160,000 LifeSpeak shares.

Innovaccer is worth $ 3.2 billion with $ 150 million in funding (TECHCRUNCH)

Mubadala Capital led a $ 150 million Series E round, raising startups to more than $ 375 million like never before.

Nicoya’s $ 20 million Series A expansion enables continued development of digital proteomics solutions (BETAKIT)

Healthtech starter Nicoya Lifesciences is launching a sound $ 20 million CAD Series A extension to help scientists continue to develop and commercialize Alto, a digital proteomics solution that helps scientists accelerate drug discovery. I procured it.

Scoop: Amazon Pharmacy leader demoted (AXIOS)

Amazon pharmacy leaders TJ Parker and Elliott Cohen have been quietly demoted to their role as consultants for the company. Two sources familiar with this issue have told Axios.

Canada’s venture activity reached new heights in 2021 according to the SVB report (BETAKIT)

Canada will conclude 2021 with a new record for venture capital trading, according to a report from the Silicon Valley Banks State of the Markets in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Remote Care Management Startup Cadence Achieves $ 1 Billion Valuation in $ 100 Million Series B (FIERCE HEALTHCARE)

Launched just a few months ago in August with $ 41 million in funding, the company provides a remote care platform that helps patients manage their homes and large-scale chronic illnesses.

Xandar Kardian Raises $ 10 Million for Contactless Health Monitoring Technology (BETAKIT)

Incorporated in 2017, Xandar Kardian is developing a contactless health monitoring solution that utilizes digital ultra-wideband radar signal processing.

Weightcare Management Startup Found Earns $ 100 Million With $ 600 Million Valuation (TECHCRUNCH)

Sarah Jones Shimmer, new CEO and former Bumble executive, explained that the round was oversubscribed and preemptive, given that the startup hadn’t planned a pay raise process.

The new power of attorney gives Minister Champagne a long to-do list for Canadian technology and innovation (BETAKIT).

The letter arrived two months after Trudeau announced a new post-election cabinet on October 26. Shuffle followed the September election, when the Prime Minister lost some of his ministers.

Softbank-backed mental health unicorn Cerebral has taken out salaries and health insurance for hundreds of FORBES.

Raising $ 300 million with a $ 4.8 billion valuation this month, the company changed the status of more than 200 employees from salary to hourly in August and relied on health insurance allocations in 2022.

How the global phenomenon of impact investing is heating up in Canada (BETAKIT)

At a recent BetaKit Live, Blair Miller, Managing Partner of the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, Chenny Xia, CEO of Pollinator Fund Portfolio Company Gotcare, and Amit Bouri, CEO of the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), recalled. How impact investing has evolved globally, the growth of impact investing in Canada, and the implications of expanding impact.

Whitecap Venture Partners Closes $ 140 Million Fund V to Invest Throughout Canada (BETAKIT)

Toronto-based Whitecap Venture Partners has a portfolio that includes Canadian technology companies such as Bolt Logistics and Silofit, with a fifth fund of $ 140 million. Through Fund V, Whitecap plans to allocate more capital to the seed stage to expand its geographical investment focus across Canada and support more B2B software and medtech start-ups. I am.

Cross-Border Impact Ventures will launch with a $ 30 million commitment for women, the Health Tech Fund for Youth (BETAKIT).

CBIV will focus primarily on medical device, diagnostics and digital health companies based in North America, Europe and Israel, with a focus on emerging market commercial companies with potential for global technology transfer. ..

