Can America meet at the next Sputnik moment? – TechCrunch

TheTechCrunch Global Affairs Project explores the increasingly intertwined relationships between the technology sector and global politics.

The Soviet Union began the Space Age on October 4, 1957, when it propelled the world’s first satellite into space from the desert grasslands of Kazakhstan. The launch of SputnikI is a small aluminum ball that is no bigger than a beach ball, USA. It sparked the US-Soviet space race, became the driving force for new government agencies, and led to a significant increase in federal R & D funding and funding for STEM education.

Sputnik was a vibrant force that provided the shock and momentum needed to revolutionize the country’s science and technology infrastructure. In recent years, senior government officials and parliamentarians have been looking for new Sputnik moments as they are looking at ways to successfully compete economically and technically with China. The unique and transformative moment of Sputnik has not yet occurred, but there is growing consensus in Washington that the United States is lagging behind or at risk of lagging behind China.

The US-China competition is novel in many ways, but that doesn’t mean that the American way of competing needs to be. To regain its unparalleled role as a driving force for American innovation, the U.S. government has mobilized countries with outstanding talents, institutions and R & D resources for Sputnik to succeed in competing with China. You have to collect the energy you did.

First, it’s important to rethink what happened 60 years ago. In the months following the launch of Sputniks, the US government has set up two new institutions. Congress passed the National Aerospace Law in July 1958, created NASA, and put the national space program under civilian control. NASA’s main purpose was to land a person on the moon, and it was given a lot of money to do it. Its budget increased by almost 500% from 1961 to 1964, accounting for almost 4.5% of peak federal spending. NASA took Americans to the moon and contributed to the development of key technologies in a wide range of commercial applications.

The federal government has also established the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (now the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)) with the mission of preventing future technological surprises. The research and research has contributed to a variety of technologies that remain important to America’s economic competitiveness, including GPS, speech recognition, and especially the basic elements of the Internet.

The inauguration of Sputnik also motivated the enactment of the National Defense Education Act (NDEA) of 1958 in 1958. The NDEA has invested federal funding in STEM and foreign language education to establish the country’s first federal student loan program. The NDEA clearly linked the promotion of education to responding to the defense needs of the Americas and recognized it as an integral part of US national security.

Sputnik has spurred significant growth in federal R & D spending. This helped build a strong technology and startup community today. By the 1960s, the federal government had funded nearly 70% of all US R & D, more than the rest of the world combined. However, government R & D investment has declined in the decades since then. As the Cold War ended and the private sector began to increase R & D spending, the share of federal R & D spending in GDP fell from about 1.2% in 1972 to about 0.7% in 2018.

Policy makers need to keep in mind the lessons learned at the moment of Sputnik when considering how the United States should compete technically, economically, and militarily with China.

First, Sputnik created a new system, providing political capital to increase spending on R & D and education, but many of these efforts were already in place. NASA builds on the work of its predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, and many NDEA provisions have been in the works for some time. Sputnik provided shock and urgency, but momentum and a lot of legwork was already underway. Today, the US government must promise sustainable investment in science and technology infrastructure and secure a strong foundation for innovation in the United States no matter what challenges it faces in the future.

Second, the federal government needs to establish clear national goals to direct technology investment and motivate the public to contribute to those priorities. It was clear, inspiring, and pointing the direction of R & D investment by President Kennedy calling for people to land on the moon. Policy makers need to identify specific goals using measurable indicators of key technology sectors and explain how these goals enhance US national security and economic growth. ..

Finally, while government R & D investment has helped generate remarkable technological advances, the approach to allocating and monitoring its spending has been just as important. As Margaret O’Mara explains in his book, The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America, federal funding flows indirectly and competitively, defining what the future looks like to the tech community. And gave them amazing freedom to push the limits of what is technically possible. The US government needs to remind itself to promote technological competitiveness without transforming its investment into what is considered a broad and inefficient industrial policy.

The phrase Sputnik Moment is often referred to to promote government action and public involvement. And certainly, the actions taken in the aftermath of Sputnik show that the US government can achieve it when its approach is unified and promoted for a clear purpose. However, the United States has rarely achieved improvements comparable to the country’s innovation base. It doesn’t have to be. After Sputnik, the US government revived the foundations of science and technology by investing in the people, infrastructure, and resources that ultimately establish US technological hegemony. Today’s new Sputnik spirit can strengthen America’s technological competitiveness for the future. Time is important.

