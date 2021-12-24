The key to the network to promote technological collaboration between Israel and CEE





Emerging Europe will investigate Israel’s technology ecosystem to see what Central and Eastern Europe can learn and what potential synergies there are between the region and emerging economies. I did.

Over the last decade, Israel has experienced the birth of more than 11,000 start-ups, including 70 unicorns, and Israeli technology companies have raised more than US $ 65 billion in investment.

In fact, with a population of about 8.5 million, Israel boasts the largest number of start-ups in the world, about one start-up per 1,400.

It’s no wonder it calls itself an emerging country.

Israel is third in the latest rankings of the Startup Blinks startup ecosystem, second only to the United States and the United Kingdom. Tel Aviv was ranked 8th in the city. None of the cities in Central and Eastern Europe were in the top 20.

So what can Central and Eastern Europe learn from Israel? And what opportunities does Israel offer to Central and Eastern Europe?

Connect through talent

Adi Barel is the Managing Director of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Israel Hub.

She says the main opportunity is to learn and share knowledge.

The way to do that, she says, is to work with startup influencers. Take a startup influencer from the area to Israel or vice versa to learn from each other how to support a startup.

She suggests that some mentors and networks are available.

This is the way Israel can discover [CEE] Regions and regions can be learned from Israel.

I think this area is a gold mine for Israeli start-ups and Israeli companies in general. Supporting learning-promoting initiatives will enable us to discover each other and collaborate better.

She states that it is one of the biggest challenges in Israel today, and the biggest risk facing Israel in the high-tech scene is the lack of talent, especially in research and development. [R&D] And software [development].. The Israel Innovation Authority’s annual report confirms that.

With over US $ 25 billion in direct investment and US $ 82 billion in Nasdaq IPO in 2021, Israel has missed more than 20,000 software engineers, and the number is growing rapidly. Managing Director of Borderless Innovation.

Israeli companies are always looking for relevant hubs abroad. He adds that this is a great way to take advantage of Israeli ecosystems, get in touch with Israeli technology and grow together.

Israeli start-ups and companies are generally already aware of the regional strengths in software development and R & D, Barrel said.

Adi Barel, Managing Director of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Israel Hub.Photo: Innovative Niv Mayo Hotbed

A university that should be a hotbed of innovation could be another link, she adds.

College people need to change their minds and understand that this is their way of not only building their brand and financial resources, but also attracting great talent.

Founded in 1912, 36 years before the establishment of the state of Israel, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology has already carried out numerous collaborative projects with other universities in Europe.

In general, Israelis are keen to share their ideas: they will not stop talking about them even if they are not asked, said Yoni Levenfeld, EIT Hub Israeli Innovation and Business Creation Manager. say.

Borderless Innovation Shlick adds that Israelis love opportunities.

They jump at them.

And they aren’t afraid to fail: Sure, he says there are investors who don’t want to invest in a company that has a founder who hasn’t failed.

It is often said that the state of Israel itself is a start-up. Michal Seror, Director of Ecosystem Development at Startup Nation Central, explains this idea.

A solution was needed to survive. She said she started testing and testing and was eventually globally recognized, adding that Israeli innovation spans multiple sectors.

She says this seems to be a growth strategy for start-ups. Start-ups with innovative solutions don’t stop at one sector. They also find new sectors in which they can serve.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) are an important driver of Israeli innovation. In the 1990s, the government promoted and invested in innovation. This is one of the areas that works well to incorporate the lessons learned by Central and Eastern Europe.

Seror says the government needs to express a strong and clear opinion on how to lead innovation, but 85% of Israeli innovation is now private and the government has created an innovation framework. Suggests that it needs to be handed over to the private sector.

Israeli VC Globalizes

One way the government creates that framework is through education, followed by venture capital. In the third quarter of 2019, venture capital funds invested US $ 414.2 in Israel, compared to US $ 282.1 in the United States.

Emerging European start-ups may certainly be in a position to benefit from Israel’s excess VCs, but they need to be well advertised.And in Israel, that means networking, says Eyal Bar-Zvi, a lawyer and economist who leads transfer pricing practice at Herzog Fox and Neeman.

Networking is the key to seeing concrete results, and there is a strong connection to the foundation, he says.

Understanding this importance, the EIT Hub Israel Program Connect and Experience invites European ecosystem leaders to Israel to provide tools and best practices from the Israeli ecosystem and build a strong network of like-minded peers. We will hold a boot camp.

Second, there are already numerous connections between Israel and emerging Europe, many of which are historic and have the potential to facilitate this networking and promote broader collaboration in the start-up world.

Leora Hadar, head of the European division of the Israeli Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, states that Israel is undoubtedly looking for opportunities in emerging Europe.

“We are looking at what our strengths are, how we can collaborate, and what makes sense for both sides. There are several elements that are proactive in working in Eastern Europe. She says there are many Israeli citizens who belong to it, which creates connections.

We can definitely find a synergistic effect

Dr. Andy David, director of innovation, entrepreneurship and technology at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, needs to learn what the growth engine of emerging European countries is, and know what the growth engine of Israel is. I believe there is. .. And he says we can definitely find synergies.

Subsidiaries of Israeli-based organizations such as Novartis and PepsiCo are already working with Central and Eastern Europe through partnerships with EIT Health and EIT Foods. One of the projects undertaken by EIT Hub Israel is Disrupt Me, which connects EU companies with innovative Israeli start-ups. Meanwhile, Zeev Lavie, vice president of international affairs and business development for the Israeli Chamber of Commerce, is a member of the EUsHorizon funding program for Israel for many years of research and innovation.

Europe is Israel’s largest trading partner, with one-third of our imports and exports dealing with the EU. Europe is our backyard and we are working hard to maintain these relationships, he says.

The potential for collaboration in the world of technology and startups between emerging Europe and Israel is clearly enormous, and initiatives such as Horizon and various EIT programs are playing their part in facilitating it. I encourage you to do that.

Alejandro Marabi, Senior R & D Manager at PepsiCo, said: [the Israel Institute of Technology], And a local start-up from Israel, all of which is done through EIT Food.

It’s very easy to do that by enabling EIT, linking all these partners to bring them to the table, and providing one of the best frameworks I know of.

Unlike many news and information platforms, Emerging Europe is free to read and ready to read. There are no paywalls here. We are independent and do not partner or represent any political party or corporate organization. , Not less than that. Your support will help us continue to disseminate information about this wonderful area.

You can contribute here. thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://emerging-europe.com/business/networks-key-to-driving-israel-cee-tech-collaboration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos