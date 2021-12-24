How this restaurant owner worked with ISRO and IIT engineers to build a wearable safety device





Women’s safety is a global issue. Despite technological advances and innovations, we have not yet been able to solve this problem.

Dhananjay Gupta, an entrepreneur who turned to a restaurant owner, felt that she needed to make a big difference in her view of women’s safety. After reading and investigating such incidents, Danang Jai felt that women were the most vulnerable when they had no telephone access and were in a completely unfamiliar place.

Danang Jai realized that there was someone who could come to help and needed a wearable device to ensure that women knew where they were.

As a result, he worked with scientists and engineers from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to develop Safelocket. It’s a high-tech and powerful device that people can rely on for their safety. Unlike other GPS tracking devices, the device can function independently without using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or other external device support.

Connect to Safelocket

Based in Kolkata, this product was launched in 2019. In addition to Danang Jai, the team consists of Krishna Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, who runs a successful IT software company called MIS in Canada. Krishna has been responsible for designing apps, point-of-sale systems, and even creating cryptocurrencies for private institutions.

Chief Marketing Officer Richank Tiwari has a background in public relations and media. Operations Chief Ajeet K Bhasin has 18 years of experience in the banking sector. Technology mentor Sunil Nathi has over 40 years of experience in IoT and IT spaces. Sunil has been involved in projects by ISRO, the Ministry of Defense of India, and many other organizations.

How does it connect to Safelocket?

Safe Locket is a high-tech yet simple device for personal safety and protection. Manufactured by Atraxia Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, this product creates and researches a new era of cutting-edge technology, offering a different approach to solutions.

This product was developed not only for women but also for children and the elderly. While wearing a safe rocket, all you need to do is push the rocket immediately and help will arrive within minutes. This product was developed in collaboration with engineers around the world, including IIT Kharagpur students, ISRO engineers and developers, and Indian Defense Engineers.

“Our goal is to make India safer and take progress to the next level. SafeLocket is one of the most compact wearable devices, stand-alone (functioning independently) device, and No need for external support such as phone or Wi-Fi. -Fi etc. works, which makes it one of the most technologically advanced devices of this type not only in India but all over the world and Dhananjay Says.

The device also has the option of tracking anytime, anywhere. Users can send SOS messages on WhatsApp, text messages with GPS location and Safe Locket app alerts, and record what’s happening there in a small voice.

The safety rocket has a fall detection option that detects if a user has fallen and the device has sent a message to a secure contact. Safe Locket is preloaded with internet, SIM, etc., so no internet connection is required. Just wear it and use it.

The device has a battery life of up to 2 days and will charge immediately. Safe rockets are also weatherproof and sell for Rs 7,500.

Full production can produce 1,000 devices a day. It took about two years to develop this particular version, says Dhananjay.

According to Grand View Research, the global market for self-defense products is valued at $ 2.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2025. Start-ups in this area include Xboom, Safetycity and Hera. Global Tech, etc.

Our vision is to provide comfort and security to millions of people who are frightened and anxious and to be their support system. Our goal is for 2 million people to wear safe rockets by the end of 2022, says Danang Jai.

Connect to Safelocket

