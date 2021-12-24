Russia fines Google $ 100 million for banned content





Russia has beaten tech giant Google with a penalty of nearly $ 100 million for repeated failures to remove banned content, state media reported Friday.

This fine is the first time Russia has imposed a fine based on a company’s sales, and Moscow is increasing pressure on foreign internet platforms, so it will remove content in accordance with Russian law. It is said that it fails regularly.

Content to be removed is from pornographic material, drug and suicide posts to Russians in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was put in jail outlawed as a “radical” this year. There is a wide range of messages asking you to protest.

According to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, the Magistrates’ Court in Moscow has given Google 7.2 billion rubles ($ 98.4 million) under a legal clause that allows the court to impose 5% to 10% of the company’s sales. I have been fined.

According to the RBC news website, Google Russia earned 85 billion rubles ($ 1.1 billion) in 2020.

Roscomnazol, a state media regulator who filed a lawsuit against Google in early December, said the company had a total of 3,750 before being ruled Friday for failing to remove 2,600 items that Russia considers illegal. He said he had been fined 10,000 rubles ($ 510.5 million).

Google said it would decide the next step after reviewing the court’s ruling, RIA Novosti reported.

The court is expected to hear Meta’s proceeding, also filed by Roskomnadzor, late Friday.

Russian regulators said Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram’s parent companies were fined a total of 90 million rubles ($ 1.2 million), including content violations.

Roskomnadzor accused Meta in October of repeatedly failing to remove “dangerous to citizens” information on Facebook and Instagram and fined it based on sales.

Moscow is putting pressure on technology companies primarily based in the United States about what is called interference with Russia’s domestic politics and the inability to open physical offices and transfer user data to domestic servers. increase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/12/24/russia-fines-google-100m-for-banned-content-a75924 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos