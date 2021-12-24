The physical office is dead (the office lives longer)





The subtext of the discussion about remote, face-to-face, and hybrid work arrangements is the fate of a physical office, a structure that is unlikely to survive a pandemic.

The unchanging fact of corporate life in that the office is parodyed by popular culture, from the dislike of Dilbert and his pointed-haired boss to the American and British eponymous television series. It seems like. It would be almost acceptable to assume that a shiny building filled with dull cubes is the only way to do work productively in modern society.

Physics until COVID’s pandemic undoubtedly proves that former cubicle residents could be productive when separated from the suspicious “fungal growth experiment” in old coffee and break room refrigerators. There was no doubt about the superiority of a typical office. With remote productivity now becoming a “settlement science,” many suggest that the office remains relevant as a space for collaboration and innovation.

Dream vs reality

The pages may be off, especially in a company org chart, but the theory that you’re likely to come across by chance among people who use the same water cooler often is certainly true. Without a formal mechanism to facilitate this collaboration, chance meetings were the best option by default.

However, if you’ve recently visited a real office, you’re more likely to see an isolated individual hanging on your keyboard using headphones connected to a Zoom meeting, rather than dozens of extraordinary collaboration moments. It will be higher. You may also find that an office that remembers “not so bad” is a much more frustrating place.

Everything that has been carefully customized over the last two years, from technology and furniture to decoration, is replaced by common equivalents. Also, commuting “not so bad” in everyday life is frustratingly endless and stressful. Take a walk in the corridor. While some workers are thrilled to get off the kitchen table or corner of the living room, many are perfect for a typical “hotel desk” where all personalities are cleaned, sterilized and exposed at the end of each. It is a trading space that has become sterilized. Day.

Do you really need an office?

It is worth asking most knowledge workers if they need an office, rather than thinking about what the office should look like in the future. This office was born out of the simple advantage of physically connecting humans. If you choose to send a telegram nationwide and wait a few days for a response, consolidating key employees in the same office has created a significant competitive advantage. In the early days of the enterprise, there was no rational alternative to placing people in the same space for effective and efficient communication.

For many years before COVID, we had decent and effective remote work technology, but the balance of power in the work situation seems to be the majority. When the majority were in the same location, remote workers missed key interactions and were generally less effective than workers in the office. Today, the vast majority of knowledge workers are in remote areas, forcing knowledge workers in physical locations to act like remote workers.

Most leaders are aware of the dynamics of this force, and many companies advocate “returning to the office” early in the pandemic, assuming that remote work is a temporary, substandard “band-aid.” It was the power behind. Executable. However, due to the confluence of factors from employee retention to pandemic-related uncertainties, most organizations are rethinking their obligation to return to the office. Now that remote work is the norm, anyone returning to the office may continue to work under the remote work rules.

That’s why some companies are trying to make their office a “destination” with everything from yoga classes to new decorations and free lunches. These are interesting experiments, but if someone travels for 45 minutes for training and lunch, is their office building the number one destination?

Another new theme is the physical office as a collaboration space, where cubicles are being replaced in a conference area with a whiteboard. While meeting the obvious need for high-value face-to-face interactions, it is unlikely that the entire employee will engage in these types of activities every day. Like the sometimes needed assets, this is cutting-edge as needed, compared to individual companies where companies like WeWork own huge and expensive real estate footprints that aren’t used on a regular basis. Seems like an obvious opportunity to provide a meeting room.

For many leaders and organizations, real estate is a bit of a “jewel of the crown,” and most of the assets that show the importance of an organization to the world, such as the brand adorned in a shiny new office tower in the heart of the business district. There is none. However, dedicated physical space owned seems to be a much less valuable asset than before. When thinking about the future of your company, come to a conversation armed with data about how, when and where your employees work. Technology leaders can guide and shape many of these conversations and help drive the next innovation in where and how we work and work together.

