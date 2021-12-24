Beauty patents 2021, such as L’Oral, Unilever and Estee Lauder, focus on technology, active and natural





Digging deeper into international patent applications in the world of beauty and personal care certainly provides a nod to the future, reveals R & D priorities, and is set to prosper categories and trends.

In this summary article, Cosmetics Design-Europe looks back at our coverage of patents filed in 2021 and focuses on some of the key areas in which the industry is investing in time and science.

The future of smart at home beauty devices

Cosmetology technology continued to advance rapidly in 2021, and many of the major brands invested a lot of research time and money in this area. Breakthrough consumer-led innovation, personalization, and effective and exciting areas have undoubtedly driven this category.

.. P & G Just this month, Patent & Gamble (P & G) developed hair to analyze the time, speed, and power of users brushing to collect and store data to communicate and guide consumers about their personalized hair care needs. I applied for an international patent for a grooming device.

.. Beiersdorf In October, Beiersdorf filed an international patent detailing an AI-driven method developed to profile the skin based on water levels and geographic location. Through mobile phones, it provides accurate images of consumers’ overall skin condition, enabling brands to make personalized product recommendations in response to evolving needs in real time.

.. LOral In July, LOral filed its own international patent on a digital skin diagnostic system that analyzes protein biomarkers and predicts the trends consumers may experience for them.

In February, LOral also applied for an international patent on a smart skin treatment device that responds to voice cues from consumers and provides voice guidance during treatment to optimize the user experience. This device offered a variety of cleansing and massage options.

.. With an emphasis on Este Lauder effectiveness, in August, Este Lauder featured two separate functional devices made of reusable pumps that simultaneously cool and dispense the product, as well as self-heating capabilities. We have filed two international patents for another preloaded disposable cosmetic pad. Prescription. Both inventions state that they have improved the shelf life of consumers at home and the effectiveness of their products.

.. Unilever In May, Unilever also applied for an international patent for an easy-to-use tooth whitening kit that combines film and light sources to enhance effectiveness. The kit also said it simplified the consumer process.

Next-generation active formula using CBD and natural

Active beauty innovations continued to be focused on using future alternative natural ingredients in skin care, hair care and oral care. Target? To raise the bar of beauty and provide more benefits to consumers beyond aesthetics.

.. Colgate-Palmolive In April, Colgate-Palmolive applied for three international patents on a CBD oral care blend that integrates cannabinoid cannabidiol (CBD) for antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. Blends are said to be usable in the production of a variety of oral care products, including toothpaste, mouthwash, oral gels, mouth sprays and even chewing gum.

The Department of Personal Care has also applied for an international patent on a CBD antiperspirant blend that states that it provides anti-irritant properties to the skin.

.. Unilever In November, Unilever is committed to a metal-free antiperspirant blend manufactured using film-forming polymers, solvents and plasticizers instead of traditional metal-based activators such as aluminum. I also applied for an international patent. Blends are said to be used to make roll-on antiperspirant products for sticks or gels.

Earlier that year, in March, Unilever filed a patent for zinc salt toothpaste, stating that increased blood pressure was reduced by increased nitrate reductase activity. According to the company, the findings were supported by a six-week clinical trial.

.. LOral In September, LOral filed an international patent for a curly hair styling formula made from sugar compounds and plant fibers. It said the formulation provided durable styling, molding benefits, curl definition, improved brilliance and curly control.

.. Beiersdorf In January, Beiersdorf filed three international patents for a collection of alternative UV filter blends developed for cosmetic applications and sunscreens that address stability and nanoparticle concerns. The blend can be used in a variety of formulations including ointments, creams, low viscosity lotions, sprays and can also be incorporated into bandages and fabrics as an impregnating medium.

Round, sustainable and beautiful package

The industry has also continued to innovate in alternative packaging materials, focusing on the cyclical opportunities for post-consumption waste. This is a challenging space, especially for premium beauty.

.. Unilever In August, Unilever filed an international patent for a sustainable black package of layered post-consumption resin material that was previously treated as waste. It was stated that the present invention provided acceptable colors for premium cosmetological products, which is the biggest challenge when using post-consumption materials.

In October, the European Patent Office (EPO) conducted a survey outlining that cosmetics and detergents are the “strongest” innovations in the world’s bioplastic technology, with Europe and the United States taking the lead. Announced.

