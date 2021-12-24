Chase Santa 2021: How to use NORAD and Google to track Santa Claus live on Christmas Eve-where is he now?





Christmas Eve is the day Santa Claus and his trusted reindeer travel around the world.

Also, Christmas preparations are the only Santa Claus. He takes him around the world with himself and his sled, preparing to deliver presents to his children in the middle of the night.

There are several ways to follow Santa’s live as Santa embarks on an epic journey. This is something you need to know.

How do I use the NORAD Santa Tracker?

The NORAD Santa Tracker is one of the most popular ways people track Santa as a way for Santa to deliver gifts around the world.

NORAD, short for North American Aerospace Defense Command, uses what is called the North Warning System to track Santa. This is a powerful radar system installed in 47 locations in northern Canada and Alaska.

NORAD has been tracking Santa since 1955, and its tradition is purely coincidental.

NORAD is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to track everything that creates files in or around the North American continent, including planes, missiles, and space launches, as well as complete other critical missions.

Only Santa knows his route while NORAD is chasing Santa. That is, the organization cannot predict when he may arrive at a particular location.

Santa visits only when the children are sleeping (Photo: Shutterstock)

However, NORAD states that after years of tracking, in most countries, Santa has been found to arrive between 9 pm and midnight on December 24th.

If the children are still awake when Santa arrives, he will move to another home, NORAD says. He will come back later, but only when the kids are sleeping!

On the NORAD site, you can not only track Santa, but also watch games to play, Christmas songs to listen to, and movies about Santa and NORAD.

How do I use Google Santa Tracker?

Google also offers its own Santa tracking to monitor where Father’s Christmas is on his route around the world.

From Christmas Eve, let’s chase Google Santa, telling you where Santa is on your journey, the number of gifts delivered, the distance from your home, and the weather conditions at your location.

Google tried to chase Santa in 2004. Since then, we’ve implemented a variety of features to entertain kids on Christmas Eve, including games, narwhal anime stories, short films, and quizzes.

According to Google, Santa’s journey takes 25 hours, and he first stops in the Far East of Russia after 10 pm local time, at 5 am in New York and 11 am in Paris.

There are many ways to follow Santa traveling around the world (Photo: Shutterstock).

If you have a device that supports the Google Assistant, you can also listen to North Pole Newcast, who will tell you everything Santa and his elves are doing. Just ask your Google Assistant for the latest information about North Pole.

The Google Assistant can also call Santa. Santa connects to the Arctic busy with music concert rehearsals. However, Santa knows only one song. Can you help him find the best way to play it?

Or, if you feel laughing, ask your Google Assistant to listen to Santa’s jokes and listen to his comedy routine.

