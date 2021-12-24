Global Health and Innovation Center Finds a Home in Midtown | What Now Atlanta





Last week, the Midtown Alliance announced that the new Innovation Center, offices and lab space will be a four-story tower square main building on 675 West Peachtree in Midtown. The Global Health Innovation Center (CGHI) plans to open a new space in early 2022, using an additional 75,000 square feet as a conference center in an adjacent building above North Avenue MARTA Station.

According to the press release, the Health Innovation Center is expected to create new jobs, accelerate investment in the neighborhood and attract new businesses. The Global Health Innovation District was born out of 60 Atlanta Global Health Leaders and 200 Community Volunteers throughout the organization, including Metro Atlanta Chambers, Deloitte, Georgia Bio, and the Georgia Global Health Alliance. The latter two merged to form CGHI. The district is the first physical hub of collaboration, discovery and invention, uniting leaders in the global health, life sciences and technology sectors and creating connections for global health progress for members and visitors. Convene and collaborate in key locations that inspire, promote, and accelerate innovation, R & D, and collaboration.

This initiative will land in Midtown Atlanta, a thriving environment for anchoring institutions that connect technology, health care and the arts. According to a statement released by the Midtown Alliance, about 30,000 jobs have been brought to Midtown since 2015 due to the expansion or relocation of businesses.

This is a notable feather in the Midtown cap, city councilman Faroki said of CGHI’s announcement. This is a neighborhood that is humming and prospering in ways not found in most urban areas of the country. It’s already a commercial and cultural hub in the South, and I don’t say it lightly. Now that Tech Square is in place, I think it’s also a hub of innovation in the South in many ways.

Mayor Dickens states that this will create new investments and businesses, create great organizations and make life sciences one of the country's fastest growing areas.

