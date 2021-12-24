14 active facilities installed for close contact with Covid-19 cases, 12 more conversions as needed: MOH





Singapore-Singapore plans to nearly double the number of facilities designated for close contact with Covid-19 cases as needed in preparation for a surge in infections with Omicron variants. ..

As of Wednesday (22 December), there are 14 active designated facilities, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) is considering converting another 12 designated facilities during the next month, if necessary.

A MOH spokesman told The Straits Times on Friday (December 24th) that these facilities can accommodate up to 11,000 people in total.

A spokesman added that the ministry is developing emergency response plans to address a variety of scenarios.

Singapore has taken various steps to prevent highly infectious variants of Omicron, including strengthening border measures, expanding vaccination and booster immunization programs to more age groups, and strengthening medical capacity as needed. I’ve been.

As of Monday, there were 71 cases of Omicron confirmed in Singapore, 65 cases imported and 6 cases local.

MOH had previously stated that Omicron cases would be quarantined for treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NCID), but ST has been partially sent to Oasia Hotel Novena for treatment. I understand that.

The hotel was announced in October as a community treatment facility for Covid-19 cases and is located near NCID.

The number of imported Covids-19 increased to a record 89 on Thursday (December 23)-Singapore Airlines (SIA) crew members responsible for flights from the UK said: In addition to current precautions such as wearing protective glasses, you should wear masks and goggles.

ST understands that new precautions have recently been introduced, following reports of several cases of Omicron among travelers from the United Kingdom.

Business class passenger dining services on UK flights will also be reduced to one tray service to limit contact between passengers and flight attendants.

The United Kingdom is one of the countries where Singapore has launched a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to allow qualified travelers to enter Singapore without providing quarantine.

Singapore is one of the most popular markets in the 24 countries that launched VTL.

However, the situation at Covid-19 is rapidly deteriorating. The UK reported a record 119,789 new Covid-19 cases and 16,817 new Omicron cases on Thursday.

MOH has also announced the suspension of all VTL ticket sales for entry into Singapore between December 23 and January 20 as it seeks to limit the number of Covid-19 cases imported. ..

