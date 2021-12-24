Russian Court Fines Alphabet Google and Meta Platform | Court News





The ruling is the first time Moscow has tightened the company’s percentage of annual Russian sales and significantly increased fines.

A Moscow court said it has fined Alphabets Google $ 98 million for repeatedly failing to remove content that Russia considers illegal. This is Russia’s first revenue-based fine.

Moscow has increased pressure on Big Tech this year in a campaign characterized by critics as an attempt by Russian authorities to take more control over the Internet. They say they threaten the freedom of individuals and businesses.

Google said in an email that it would investigate the court’s decision on Friday before deciding on further measures.

Later Friday, the court fined Meta Platforms $ 27.15 million for the same reason. Roskomnadzor, a Russian communications monitoring agency, said Facebook and Instagram couldn’t remove 2,000 content that violated Russian law, but Google holds 2,600 banned content.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Russia has imposed small fines on foreign tech companies throughout the year, but Friday’s fines are the first to impose a percentage of a company’s annual Russian sales, and the total fines have increased significantly. ..

Google’s fines amount to just over 8 percent, but no percentage has been specified, according to calculations by Reuters.

Russia has ordered companies to remove posts promoting substance abuse and dangerous entertainment, information on homemade weapons and explosives, and posts by groups designated as radicals or terrorists.

Google, which has fined more than $ 434,560 for content breaches this year, is in conflict with Moscow on many issues.

Russia has demanded that access to the RT German channel of state-sponsored broadcasters be restored.

Last week, a licensed Russian businessman claimed that the tech giant had won Google in a proceeding that could result in another heavy fine.

Moscow also demands that 13 foreign, and mostly US tech companies, including Google and Metaplatform, be set up in Russia by January 1st or face restrictions and total bans. did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/12/24/russian-court-fines-alphabet-google-meta-platform The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos