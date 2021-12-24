Institute of Engineering and Technology Launches Open Digital Innovation Working Group under Future Tech Panel | APN News





Published December 24, 2021

The aim is to promote collective digital engineering and innovation that will bring positive benefits to the future of humans, society, ecosystems, economies and the environment.

Bangalore-Indian Institute of Engineering Technology (IET) has launched the Open Digital Innovation Working Group under the wings of the FutureTech Panel. This working group will focus on digital engineering and innovation used to address global issues.

Shekhar Sanial, IET Director and Country Head, adds: This working group aims to be a trusted advisor and partner in digital innovation in government, industry and academia. The goal of this new working group is to increase the quotient of digital engineering and innovation in organizations and countries.

“The four pillars of the Open Digital Innovation Working Group are 1) Digital Engineering and Technology Innovation Knowledge System (DETIBOK) 2) Digital Engineering and Technology Innovation Skill Development 3) Digital Innovation Potential in Rural and Urban Areas of India 4) Teaching an ecosystem for digital engineering and technology startups. VSrinivasa Rao (VSR), President of IET Sayed’s Open Digital Innovation Working Group, said: increase.

The new group’s focus areas are Engineering Convergence Handbook, Thinking Convergence Handbook, Technology Convergence Handbook, Autonomous Software Engineering Handbook, Open Digital Innovation Digital Platform (CoInnovator), Digital Innovation Thought Leadership, Templates, Methods, Frameworks, Strategic Alliances, Digital. This is an engineering research project. others.

The group has a four-tier operational model (volunteers) that includes think tanks, strategic leadership (designing a three-year plan), tactical leadership (implementing an annual plan), and operational leadership (performing regular tasks). ) Has been introduced.

The beneficiaries of this working group are government, industry, academia, start-ups, students and IET volunteers.

