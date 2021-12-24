Microsoft is mining the Xbox 360 “red ring” controversy for profit, but it’s not cool





This official Xbox 360 Red Ring of Death print annoys me.

Xbox

Watching the Xbox power-on documentary, released for free on YouTube last week, was Microsoft’s 20-year fun nostalgic journey into the console market. With a wide variety of interviewees and an honest assessment of the brand’s highs and lows, the six-part documentary feels real.

I thought it was “Jeepers”. “I want to play Halo Infinite right away.”

Next, I watched an episode about the infamous Red Ring of Death on the Xbox 360. This is a widespread hardware failure that Microsoft costs over $ 1 billion to repair. And when that happened to me, I remembered how brave I was.

This doesn’t seem like a celebration, but it feels like Microsoft is doing just that by selling a $ 25 Red Ring Of Death “premium print” to match the new documentary.

I don’t know how the myriad of other gamers who have wasted valuable time and energy due to 360 hardware failures feel about this, but my idea is that Microsoft is benefiting from this issue. The blood has boiled. I certainly don’t miss it, and the idea of ​​having one console reminder that made me fail isn’t at all appealing.

The Xbox refused to comment on the prints.

I loved 360. Play GhostReconAdvancedWarfighteronXboxLive and The Elder Scrolls IV: Forgetting on that console was essential to survive the first farewell at the age of 19 in 2006. Long time to unlock as much as possible. (I admit that I was emotionally dependent on my 360.)

Entertain your brain with the coolest news, from streaming to superheroes, memes to video games.

Microsoft seemed to have been an avid fan for the rest of my life until my 360 front power indicator showed three red lights instead of four green lights. The Marvel Ultimate Alliance session for the day has been shortened. A little online research revealed that my beloved console was dead. Microsoft has launched a remediation program to resolve the issue. After 3-4 weeks (in my home country Ireland, it seems to have taken much longer than in the US), I got a game console that works again.

Unfortunately, some of the magic was gone. I kept expecting the problem to happen again, and it did happen. And I went for a few more weeks without a console. very.

Almost everyone who played 360 was suffering from at least one red ring, remembering that some of their enthusiastic gamer CNET colleagues had failed up to five times. (One was able to avoid the problem altogether. His 360 was selected.) In a 2009 survey of console failures, almost a quarter of the Xbox 360 consoles failed, It turns out to be significantly more than the competitors (10% and 2.7 for Sony PlayStation 3 consoles). Nintendo Wii console%).

The documentary wasn’t ashamed of this issue, and it’s clear that the Xbox people had a terrible feeling about it. Microsoft has invested $ 1.15 billion in the issue and tweaked the latest console models to address a disaster that could destroy the brand.

“These were the darkest days of my career,” Leo del Castillo, part of the Xbox Hardware Engineering Group, said in a documentary.

No matter how you feel about the Red Ring blunder right now, Power On is a crazy watch. It has alienated most of Xbox’s core gamer audience, including myself, as it deals with the disastrous 2013 Xbox One launch with a great focus on the 360’s successor TV streaming and online capabilities. .. I bought a PlayStation 4 and completely rejected that generation of Xbox.

Nevertheless, I admit that Xbox has made great efforts to revitalize the brand. Since becoming head of the Xbox in 2014, Phil Spencer has done a great job of reintroducing backward compatibility with killer studios such as Minecraft maker Mojang and Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda at Game Pass. Creating a compelling subscription program, launching cloud games, and Xbox Adaptive Controller allows you to run PlayStation 5 on your Xbox Series X | S for that money.

This is all very good and most of the documentaries make the Xbox feel warm and vague. But when Microsoft tried to profit from the Red Ring, I got a sour taste, and in the end I suddenly had two hearts to play Halo Infinite.

