8 best TikTok accounts to follow from 2021





You may be new to TikTok, or you may have been using the app for several years and want to find a new account to follow. This algorithm does a surprisingly great job of displaying videos that users may like, but it’s easy to fall into a bubble of repetitive content, so you’ll see the same creator over and over, or a trend sound a little more often. I ask.

I spend a lot of my downtime perusing TikTok and I’m proud of the list of accounts I follow. Proud to have a good list of all the creators I recommend to follow. They range from creators who give advice to predators to heavy metal vocalists. If you’re just getting started with TikTok, it’s best to start with these accounts. If you’ve been using it for a while, these accounts are a good way to update the videos you normally see, unless you have the same algorithm.

It never fails, especially when I’m feeling emotional or stressed, oldtimehawkey jumps out to my For You page with his friendly tagline, well, hello buddy! This creator’s video is very calm and makes you feel quiet through the screen. The creator guides followers to the swamps where they live with their dogs. In most videos, hell cooks itself and the viewer a bit, splits some cold pops, and finally, when he watches old VHS tapes or plays vintage Nintendo games. Let us sit with him.

Mercury was one of the first creators to follow TikTok out of despair after calling the apartment maintenance team several times for an embarrassingly easy fix. She passes by Transhandy Marm, giving repair advice, life advice, and frequent hilarious anecdotes. Her video helped me on so many occasions that I actually saved it on my phone and sent it to my friends in case I needed repair advice.

Jacob Soule, well known as TikTok’s plantprodigy, is seeking advice on how to keep my plants alive. He provides helpful, often cheeky explainers about the different plant types and how to care for them. In addition, he uncovers hacks and tips on many viral plants, so I can save a lot of time. Sure, even after following him for nearly a year, I was still able to kill many houseplants, but it’s entirely up to me.

With a false hypothetical bout, I assumed that the only plant that was edible was already sold in the grocery store. Get to know from Alexis nicole, a vegan forager on TikTok. Just outside my door, there are lots of delicious plants. Alexis roams to identify and cook different types of weeds, nuts, roots and more. Not only is her video very educational, but her exciting way of sharing stories and teaching viewers how to get the most out of something is incredibly contagious. I’m lucky to be in the same city as Alexis, so I use her video as a guide to what I can and cannot eat. So far, using her recipe, Ive has had great success in using hairy bitter cress, purple dead-nettle, lilac petals, and dandelions.

Don’t be fooled by the unjudgmental home and life advice of Annrussel03s. She doesn’t put up with nonsense and isn’t afraid to call commentators to cross the border. That said, Anne gives great tips on how to take care of yourself and your home. I hid her cleaning advice deep inside my mind, and found it useful when I had a particularly nasty mess to clean. There are many creators who try to do what Anne is doing, but no one provides hints in such an understanding and direction.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease run in my family, but I don’t know who currently has it. These illnesses change a person’s memory and often make it easy for them to forget who their loved ones are, or where they are at that moment, and even why. If I had a family with dementia, I wish I had such a source. Teepa Snow is a great educator and teaches viewers how to interact with people in a way that respects and calms those suffering from these illnesses.

Known for its handle hippiearab, Farah has a witty and engaging storytelling talent. She was one of the recent accounts I came across and she followed me immediately. Her story alone is full of comedy value, but it’s really her perfect timing pause and witty sidelines, and I’m laughing out loud. One of her most successful videos (6.1 million views) is about a well-designed new chair that can easily be mistaken for a night person. It’s a perfect example of how she turns a mundane topic into a hilarious story.

I went to a heavy metal show on the weekends as a kid in high school. I loved the music, clothes, and community that came with these types of shows. But it’s a very androcentric culture, and I knew only a handful of hardcore bands with female vocalists. Jumping towards the future, I found Scene Queen Rock. Scene Queen coined the term bimbocore, giving heavy metal a very feminine aesthetic. She is very joking and does not apologize for taking up space in the world of heavy metals. Her music works hard, has a great message, and ultimately creates diversity where it’s needed. Lock-on, scene queen, lock-on.

