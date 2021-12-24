Microsoft shares lead five long-term leaders near buypoint





Over the past few weeks, Microsoft (MSFT) and other notable stocks have returned to the 50-day line with significant sales.

The top five stocks are all on the IBD’s long-term leader list. It is often a good idea to buy these strong and stable winners near the 50-day line.

Stocks generally have a line of relative strength that looks strong, near the highs after the previous uptrend. The RS line for West Pharmaceutical stocks is a bit low. Investors need to focus on stocks with high RS lines. A rise in the RS line means that stocks are above the S & P500 index. The blue line of the displayed chart.

In addition, Microsoft and Google stocks are on the IBD leaderboard. Alphabet and West Pharmaceuticals are on the IBD50’s list of top growth stocks.

Stock Market Rally: View RS Line

Relative strength lines are a quick way to find winners in the upper and lower markets.

Relative strength in the new high stock list is a great place to look for high quality names with strong RS lines. IBD’s stock research platform, MarketSmith, has a screening tool to identify stocks that the RS line is hitting new highs.

In addition, the highest growth stocks have an IBD composite rating of 90 or higher out of the highest possible 99.

All the stocks we’re looking at this week fill that bar. Fortinet’s stock is led by CR at 99. The pool continues at 98. West Pharmaceutical has 97 CR, 96 Alphabet and 94 Microsoft. For one easy-to-use score.

The Santa Claus rally is coming early, these five stocks are buying.

Microsoft stock

The software and cloud giant rose 3.4% last week to 334.69, regaining the 50-day / 10-week line and then moving towards the 349.77 flat-based buypoint. Microsoft stocks still need to work together to overcome short-term resistance. But if it breaks this short trend line, it may offer early entry.

The RS line recovered well during the summer. It is now just below the highs in early December.

Microsoft has an IBD relative strength rating of 92 out of 99. This means that it has exceeded 92% of all shares in the last 12 months. In addition, Microsoft has shown a solid EPS rating of 93.

Over the last three quarters, Microsoft’s revenue growth has ranged from 25% to 49%, above the 25% or higher level that CAN SLIM investors have hoped for. According to FactSet, Wall Street expects Microsoft revenue to grow by 15% and another 16% in 2023 for all of 2022.

Google stock

Alphabet’s share rose 3.7% last week to 2,938.33, approaching the new 3,019.43 flat-based entry after regaining the 50-day / 10-week line. From a 50-day rebound, it’s now more viable than 2,925.17. This is a previous purchase point and indicates where the downtrend line runs roughly.

According to MarketSmith chart analysis, the RS line of Alphabet, the leader in online search, has recovered over most of the past year. However, it is now below the highs in late October.

Google shares own an RS rating of 92 and an almost perfect EPS rating of 98.

Over the last three quarters, Google’s earnings growth ranged from 71% to 169%. Analysts expect Google’s revenue to grow 85% across 2021 and slow to a 5% increase in 2022, FactSet said.

Fortinet stock

Cybersecurity company stocks are aiming for a 35.45 flat-based buypoint after regaining the 50-day / 10-week line. Fortinet shares have already cleared their early entry last week. FTNT’s share price rose 4.55% last week to 349.02, a slight increase over the past two weeks.

The RS line for FTNT stocks hit a new high on Thursday.

Fortinet has an RS rating of 98 and an EPS rating of 91. Fortinet’s revenue growth ranged from 13% to 35% over the last three quarters. Wall Street expects Fortinet’s revenue to increase by 17% in 2021 and 18% in 2022.

Pool stock

The shares of the swimming pool equipment company are working on 582.36 flat base purchase points. POOL shares rose 1.7% to 549.65, regaining the 50-day / 10-week line. Investors may want to be a little stronger, but perhaps now they can take a position in POOL shares.

The RS line for pool stocks surged in November, just below record highs.

The pool has 94RS and 97EPS ratings. Over the last three quarters, pool earnings growth has fallen from 227% to 66% and 64%. But they are all strong numbers. Analysts expect pool revenue to jump 77% in 2021 and slow to a 10% rise in 2022.

The pool, which is synonymous with swimming pools, also supplies irrigation and landscaping products. It benefits from a surge in homeowners’ pandemics to upgrade pools and outdoor equipment. The company also shows cost discipline.

Waist Pharmaceutical Stock

The manufacturer of the injectable delivery system on Thursday cleared the 458.09 buypoint from a cup base with a handle formed around the 50-day line.

The RS line for West Pharmaceutical shares is well below the peak of integration. However, it recovered strongly during most of 2021.

WST stocks have an RS rating of 93 and an EPS rating of 98.

Over the last three quarters, West Pharmaceutical’s earnings growth ranged from 79% to 103%. On Wall Street, WST revenues will surge 78% in 2021 and slow to a 7% increase in 2022.

Find AparnaNarayanan at @IBD_Aparna on Twitter.

