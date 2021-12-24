Helping technology-driven startups solve the problems faced by the poor in India





What is the mission strategy of The / Nudge Foundation’s initiative to foster startups in the development department?

Sudha Srinivasan, CEO / Nudge Center for Social Innovation

We have an incubator with multiple technology-driven startups working to solve complex problems in the development department.

/ Nudge Incubator is a catalyst for the non-profit sector and nudges talented and dedicated problem solvers to tackle some of the most difficult problems facing the poor in India.

Like any other sector, the development sector must be confused by startups. A new breed of bold non-profit founder with innovation, speed and scale, as DNA is at the heart of the system changes that require it.

We support such disruptors whose groundbreaking work will bring us closer to the vision of India without poverty.

How do you support these technology-driven, socially impacted startups?

We provide an ecosystem of support that includes:

* Innovation Grants – Offers 15 rupees of innovation grants that allow startups to develop and make the theory of change work.

* Dedicated Mentoring – Practice one-on-one mentoring with CSI partners for strategic clarity.

* A portfolio manager that acts as a sounding board and ally.

* Connections with like-minded civil society leaders, including a strong network of potential donors and partners, and program graduates.

* Access to knowledge partners, technology partners, legal advisors, policy circles and more.

This support enables entrepreneurs to create effective, simple and impactful solutions. Beyond this immediate support ecosystem, they also have access to a larger network of change leaders that help them grow and grow. After graduating from The / Nudge Incubator, startups can raise 10 times more innovation grants and are on the road to making a meaningful impact.

How many such startups have you incubated and seen any visible impact? Are these tech startups focused on a particular sector?

With the recent announcement of Cohort 8 of The / Nudge Incubator, more than 81 tissues have been incubated. Since the program was launched over four years ago, we have impacted the lives of millions of people through incubators. These nonprofit startups raised an average of 10 to 15 times the seed grant within a year of graduating from the program. Even greater impact comes from partnerships with governments and state-level changes that occur. Start-ups are not limited to a few sectors, but span work areas that serve India’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Impact story

Khushi Baby builds a scalable digital platform to ensure accountability, awareness and access for last mile and accurate public health.

Khushi Baby – Wearables for Good Challenges:

Khushi Babys’ solution is divided into four parts. The first target for beneficiaries was a health card that stores a medical history on a Near Field Communication (NFC) chip. The second is for village-level ASHA (certified social health activists), sub-center-level ANMs (assistant nurse midwives), and primary health center MOs (medical officers) to access, record, update, and synchronize data. Mobile application.

In the third part of community engagement, KB sends automatic voice call reminders to beneficiaries of local dialects. And finally, KB will provide health authorities with dashboard analysis to enable them to take action in real time. Overall, they have created a long-term platform to ensure offline, informed, accountable screening, referral, and follow-up care.

KB’s Longitudinal Reproductive Child Health Solution is functioning in the Udaipur area, and its COVID-19 tracking platform is spread throughout Rajasthan. Overall, KB has reached 14 million beneficiaries so far.

Rocket Learning is a non-profit educational technology organization whose mission is to promote early childhood education and basic learning in India. RL is working with governments and parents to affect millions of infants aged 3-8.

Rocket Learning (RL) uses a custom-built technology platform to create and mobilize a digital community of parents and teachers centered around the ECCE and Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN). With automation, we send simple materials daily to parents and teachers WhatsApp groups and ask parents to return their children’s answers. RL promotes involvement in these groups by conducting social media challenges, modeling influencer roles, and conducting group contests.

RL was measured as the time parents spent on educational activities and increased by 40-50%, affecting parents and children with parental involvement of over Rs 10,000. In the five districts of UP, RL is active in nearly 90% of first and second grade schools, with 5,000 teachers and more than 50,000 parents actively involved with their children. It is covered by the online Mission Prerna program.

Aaroogya International is currently active in developing countries in developing countries such as urban poor, rural poor, and educationally underdeveloped women with breast cancer, cervical cancer, oral cancer, etc. A non-profit organization focused on early detection of common cancers. We help front-line healthcare professionals, such as Asha / ANM in India and mid-career healthcare professionals in Africa, screen for cancer in women.

Aaroogya does this through artificial intelligence-based technical intervention and ground support from a team of fellows. A technology solution called My Healthline provides an oral and visual primary assessment tool that enables healthcare professionals and workers to assess women for common cancers such as breast, cervical, and oral cancer. I have adopted it. This application triages women in real time into three categories of risk groups. High-risk patients are immediately mobilized for further diagnosis for early detection and timely treatment.

Aaroogya screened more than 50,000 females and led to early detection of more than 2900 females.

How is your incubator program different from other tech startup accelerators? What professional mentoring and guidance do you offer to these tech startups?

At The / Nudge Center for Social Innovation, we believe that talented people are the key to unleashing innovation and making disproportionate changes in the social sector. We mainly deal with non-profit startups, but this is rarely among incubators / accelerators. The / Nudge Incubator focuses on enabling bold entrepreneurs to develop highly scalable and disruptive models with differentiated impacts. We do this with exciting peer groups that expand their exposure, curate boot camps for learning and growth, and push the boundaries of potential. Inviting them to a vibrant startup ecosystem and allowing them to accelerate their impact on a large scale makes us unique.

We are looking for poorly serviced startups with a focus on their profound impact on society. Not only will it give you access to a charitable network, but it will also support these socially innovative startups with grants. These grants play a vital role in giving nonprofit start-ups access to risk and patient capital.

This ecosystem includes some of India’s most admired transformation leaders in guiding our caregivers. / Nudge CSI has a network of about 12 mentors, including KRLakshminarayana, Chief Fund Officer of the Azim Premji Foundation. Pratham co-founder Madhav Chavan; Samit Ghosh, founder of the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. Maneesh Dhir, Former MD-India, Apple; Former CEO of the Piramal Foundation, Palais Palasnis.

Apart from mentors, the ecosystem also includes a network of funders, donors, professionals, enablers and managers. There are also great partners like State Street and Mufasis that enrich this ecosystem.

What do you think of today’s socially influential tech startups that solve many of our complex problems?

The complexity of the challenges we are trying to solve brings the need for innovation and new ideas. This need can be met through technology.

The creation and integration of technology in the development department has immeasurable potential. Technology enables more effective and scalable solutions, especially in partnerships with the public sector. We are starting to see this already happening.

A good example is agricultural technology.

Agricultural technology organizations continue to innovate from scratch, centered on the needs of small and limited farmers. Agritech has enabled farmers to achieve higher profitability, benefit from new and effective agricultural practices, and achieve better economic independence. Technology is a key factor in making this possible. Through the Cisco Agri Challenge, we were able to discover and support agricultural technology start-ups, each with the potential to kill 10 million people. The idea, and the speed at which they can serve smallholders to help scale and increase their income, if supported by an appropriate network of private and government allies, makes this very exciting and promising. I made it.

Which new technologies can these start-ups leverage for their social benefits?

All technologies have the potential to solve serious human problems. The same technology currently being developed to solve the lucrative problems of the First World will lead the life of the pyramid foundation if innovators driven by a sense of social responsibility make it the purpose of their lives. Can be better.

All new technologies are available to and must be used by nonprofits. Technology is versatile and adaptable, so it has a variety of uses. Our incubators use AI / ML and big data to diagnose cancer, evaluate learning outcomes, and use chatbots (NLPs) to personalize training, raise awareness of social issues, and We use blockchain to improve land security and use IoT to monitor health and hygiene service delivery.

The / Nudge Center for Social Innovation, along with great partners Sabre and CGI, believes that enabling nonprofits to stay on the cutting edge of technology has great social value. Achieving our goal of ending poverty is essential. Life.

Are there any other important factors you would like to emphasize?

India is home to more than 60 unicorns and is one of the top five countries in the world, but is ranked 131 out of 189 in the Human Development Index. The / Nudge believes that technology is not just for privileged people. When used intentionally, it triggers an effort towards equality and cannot exclude Indians from the story of national growth. Our country will witness social transformation as India’s greatest talents, capital, resources and attention are directed to solving our most pressing development challenges. We want to provide incentives for this purpose through the work we are doing at The / Nudge Center for Social Innovation.

